This Glass-Bottomed Walkway Collapse In Indonesia Is A Reminder Why I Prefer Walking On The Ground

Videos by OutKick

Now I’m really out on walking across a glass-bottomed walkway bridge — or any bridge — above the trees in Indonesia.

Tragedy struck Wednesday in the Banyumas region of Indonesia when glass along The Geong, a 10-meter-high (32-feet) bridge in the Limpakuwus Pine Forest, snapped and sent one tourist to their death and left three others injured, The Jakarta Post reported.

The news outlet says two tourists fell to the ground with one sustaining minor injuries while the other tourist was declared dead. Two other tourists, as seen in footage recorded by fellow tourists, were left dangling while holding onto the bridge frame.

You get the point. Look, this place seems cool and all, but with just a little research, you can see that there’s plenty to do at this park without walking across this death bridge that was just waiting to snap.

Look at the trees FROM THE GROUND.

Or at least walk on one of these bridges 15 feet above vegetation that will be like landing on a pillow if the wooden walkways snap. Would you rather trust this wooden bridge or that glass death trap above?

Look at how happy that woman is to walk across legitimate bridges and walkways. By the way, the park looks incredible — FROM THE GROUND.

I’m to the point in my life where I have a ‘Don’t Trust’ list:

Never trust a fart on a golf trip unless you have a shower nearby. Never walk out across some glass walkway or tourist bridge in a foreign country to say you experienced it.

That’s what Instagram is for.

Don’t be a pussy. This is a tragic accident.

Oh yeah? Do you remember 2018 when the Indonesia Stock Exchange had this happen?

I’ll gladly keep my feet close to the ground in Indonesia. BTW, the park does look awesome. FROM THE GROUND.