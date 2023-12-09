This Army-Navy Hype Video Proves Why America And Our Military Members Are The Best

Videos by OutKick

“Nine thousand cadets and shipmen walk these grounds each year. Nine thousand stories; each is unique as the young person that tells it.”

If you do one thing today it has to be to watch this Army – Navy hype video that CBS Sports just released ahead of this afternoon’s game.

9,000 stories each as unique as the young person that tells it.



Stories of challenge. Stories of love.



Today, the 124th Army-Navy Game honors their story. pic.twitter.com/QB4DFRzG0U — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 9, 2023

WE TAKE OUR MILITARY FOR GRANTED

With so much divisiveness happening across the country and the world, it’s sometimes hard to keep things in perspective – especially when politics gets thrown into everything.

But the beauty about our military is that when these brave men and women get together – politics gets dropped. Nothing else matters except completing their mission, protecting one another and ultimately the freedoms bestowed in the United States of America.

This hype video does a fantastic job of showing the growth of incoming college freshmen telling their stories about why they chose to attend the Naval Academy or the United States Military Academy into eventually become full-fledged servicemen and servicewomen.

A WHIRLWIND OF EMOTION FROM THE GET GO

“You have 90 seconds to say your goodbyes,” an instructor tells them during college initiation day as they hug their families and realize that life will never be the same from here on out.

As the video continues more cadets and midshipmen share their personal stories while the narrator praises some of the finest that have graduated from both schools.

“A history [of both schools] that includes a legendary Heisman winner and Rhodes Scholar, one of the captains of this year’s Navy team whose parents are refugees from Kosovo, the U.S. astronaut who held the record for most spacewalks by a woman in NASA history, and a current Army coach who continued to make his impact felt long after he graduated.”

That last example is one that a current student says made him join the Army.

“Coach Mike Viti walked across the country in support of veterans and their families who have lost their loved ones. He really inspired me to follow in his footsteps,” the student says.

ARMY HAS WON 5 OF THE LAST 7 MEETINGS

“Nine thousand young men and women each with their own unique story that has led them here today to this timeless football game… for the 124th time, this is Army – Navy.”

No matter how much criticism the world gives us and how loud the ‘America Sucks,’ crowd can get at times – just remember that our military never stops fighting for us. I always find it funny that when things hit the fan and other countries are in trouble – they always call us.

Today’s players know that their lives will continue to change once they graduate from school and are sent somewhere across the country or overseas to fight some of the world’s most evil regimes.

But for one day they get to live it up playing the game they grew up loving. It’s Army vs. Navy football and it’s about to start right now.

Let’s Go.

