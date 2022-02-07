Thin-Skinned Kevin Durant Calls Out ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

Videos by OutKick

ESPN NBA commentator Stephen A. Smith called out Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant, and the forward got in his feels.

From 2016-19, Durant and the Golden State Warriors ran the NBA until KD left for the Brooklyn Nets.

In his second season with Brooklyn, Durant has yet to recapture his glory days in Oakland. Stephen A. critiqued Durant’s move on “NBA Countdown” and put the onus on Durant to win a championship this season, or call it all a bust.

This is all I’m saying about @KDTrey5! pic.twitter.com/pCGZtFuD6O — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 6, 2022

Durant went to Twitter and barked at Stephen A. over the take.

“Steve, since u decided to use ESPN to push your personal agendas, I’m sure your minions will run with this story for you,” Durant tweeted, “but if u believe this is what my career is defined by then you just a flat out hater. It’s gonna be hard to box the god in.”

Since the acquisition of Durant and Harden, the Nets have featured their All-Star trio (including Kyrie Irving) altogether for only 16 games.

Whether through injury or COVID restrictions, Harden, Durant and Irving have yet to actualize their sky-high potential.

Stephen A. may have a point regarding a premature exit from the Warriors dynasty that could have been, but to lay the burden on Durant would be a hyperextension.

Without their complete collection of All-Stars, the Nets have lost seven straight games and slid to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors (40-13) are second in the Western Conference standings and playing like a loyal rendition to the Durant teams.

