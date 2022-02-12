These Are The Last States In The U.S. Enforcing A Mask Mandate

Videos by OutKick

Did that intrepid, soul-searching move down to California pre-pandemic backfire as the state became the dumbest in terms of COVID restrictions?

Fear not, for there are other states also basking in the idiocy of masks that don’t work and strongarming vaccines that don’t contain viral spread.

But here we are, six states left in the U.S. — after two years of data — that still enforcing masking as the clock ticks on when they’ll eventually be dropped.

Joining the Bronzed State in persistent masking, these are the other six states still sticking to their statewide masking rules:

Connecticut

Hawaii

Illinois

New Mexico

Oregon

Washington, D.C.

Even CNN’s pundits are turning their backs on masks after long calls for mandatory rulings among all age demographics.

Now that the vast majority of states (including New York) are finally listening to their pleading citizens, it may become a matter of weeks until the mandates in these remaining states are lifted.

And if not, well, time to soul search in Nashville, baby.

