There’s Disagreement Between Russell Wilson And Seahawks About Who Wanted Trade

Russell Wilson is in Denver, introduced as the Broncos new starting quarterback Wednesday afternoon. And the Seattle Seahawks, his team the last 10 seasons, are wishing him well and looking for a new quarterback.

But the fact there was a rift of some sort between these two is increasingly clear.

Because neither side agrees why Wilson is gone.

During his introductory press conference with the Broncos, Wilson addressed his departure from the Seahawks.

“I didn’t initiate it,” Wilson said of the decision for him and the Seahawks to part ways. “It was definitely mutual.”

Hmmm.

The Seahawks have an entirely different view of that and made sure to say as much in their farewell statements for Russell.

“While Russell made it clear he wanted this change, he made Seattle proud and we are grateful for his decade of leadership on and off the field,” Seahawks chair Jody Allen said in a statement.

And that was followed by Pete Carroll:

“As Jody stated, Russ’ desire in doing something different afforded the organization an opportunity to compete in multiple ways,” the coach said.

And finally general manager John Schneider added that “when it became evident that Russell was interested in playing elsewhere, we used that opportunity to explore the market, allowing us to acquire three quality players, tremendous draft capital and create cap flexibility.”

To be clear the sides were amicable to each other Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson thanked Allen, Carroll and Schneider by name during his press conference in Denver. And the Seahawks celebrated Wilson’s time with the team.

10 years of greatness. #ThankYouRuss — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 16, 2022

But the fact these smart people can’t get a story straight of who initiated this breakup is probably the best evidence that the sides had grown apart after a decade together.

