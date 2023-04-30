There’s A New Chapter In The Viral Wrigley Field Love Story

Videos by OutKick

If your belief in love took a hit after Tom Brady swore off dating models, then this update to the Great Wrigley Field Love Story of ’23 will fix that.

If you don’t remember which one I’m referring to, it’s the one that unfolded in the left field bleachers at a recent Cubs game and amassed millions of views.

There you go, now does it ring a bell? A fella going to great lengths in the name of scoring some lovely young woman’s digits. You love to see it.

Now, we saw at the end of the original video that contact had been made via phone. That’s all well and good, but that’s just the beginning. Our protagonist needed to woo the young woman while awkwardly standing several rows in front of her.

Could he stick the dismount? Could deliver a date that isn’t in the bleachers at Wrigley Field.

Well, I’m happy to stick a big il’ Unsolved Mysteries-style UPDATE on this story.

Of course, that update comes from where it all began; on Tiktok.

First of all, I need to apologize up top: It wasn’t a wingman who delivered the phone, it was the digit-seeker himself. I got faked out by him removing his jacket at the end of the original video.

I will be better moving forward.

Anyway, speaking of “better,” it doesn’t seem like things could be much better for those two North Side lovebirds. I mean, if it wasn’t we wouldn’t get an update via TikTok, would we?

It’s still early in their courtship. I don’t want to jinx things, but it needs to be said early: if the Cubs don’t let them get married at Wrigley they should try to bring a goat to a game and curse the team all over again. A ceremony in the left field bleachers is a gimme.

Maybe guests could even take pictures in the Bartman seat? It’d be cool.

Hopefully, things continue to go well for these two.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle