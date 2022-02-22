There Is A ‘Growing Belief’ That Freddie Freedman Will Not Return To The Braves (Olney)

Videos by OutKick

There is a “growing sense” around the league that five-time All-Star Freddie Freeman will NOT return to the Braves this offseason, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. We’re currently in a lockout, so no negotiations are legally underway, however we know tampering happens all the time in sports.

We just can’t picture Freddie Freeman anywhere other than the A-T-L.

Teams like the Yankees and Dodgers are said to be interested in the MVP, largely due to deeper pockets. But we need to understand the way the Braves tend to do business and why letting Freeman walk for a cheaper option wouldn’t shock the local fan base. Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos inked Ronald Acuna Jr. to a steal of a contract at eight years, $100 million, followed by Ozzie Albies’ seven-year, $35 million deal.

Why wouldn’t the Braves believe they can find a discount on Freddie Freeman? Of course the World Series champs believe they’re a franchise worth taking a discount for. They just won the whole thing sticking to their frugal ways.

Reports from Bob Nightengale say the Atlanta Braves’ best offer has been 5 years, $135 million. Freeman’s camp is suggesting a contract near $200 million, which would include a sixth year. A contract that’d bring the perennial All-Star through his age 38 season.

Will Atlanta crack? Or will the Yankees or Dodgers swoop in? We need a resolution on the lockout first, but don’t expect news on Freeman to drop long after.