New Rizz King? Theo Von Chats Up Multiple UFC Octagon Girls

Is Theo Von the new king of rizzing up women?

Von is one of the most popular comedians on the planet, and he’s one of the few people left willing to push the limits and treat nothing like it’s off-limits.

The dude is legit hilarious, and I’d encourage you all to check out his stuff because it’s great.

Theo Von chats up UFC octagon girls.

Well, I think we found a handful of women who definitely appreciate Von’s comedic skills. In a short video going viral on Twitter, Von was chatting up Brittney Palmer, who was working, and then Arianny Celeste came over to get in on the action during UFC 291.

There appeared to be at least one other UFC octagon girl also in the mix. The man was having himself a good time with some of Dana White’s biggest stars.

Theo Von talking to the UFC ring girls pic.twitter.com/7Nf9nBtT8P — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 30, 2023

Is Von the new rizz king?

Obviously, it’s impossible to know what they were talking about. It’s not like Theo Von walks around mic’d up.

That would be epic if he did because he’s one of the funniest people on the planet. It would be a never-ending stream of entertaining content.

In this case, he was just caught on camera chatting up several UFC octagon girls. As the kids say, it’s rizzing them up.

Theo Von chatted up several UFC octagon girls. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

I don’t make up the sayings. The slang is what it is. Rizzing, for those of you who don’t know, is the newest way to say spitting game.

Again, we don’t know that’s what was happening here, but he definitely appeared to have Celeste, Palmer and everyone else captivated.

Not a bad group for a conversation. Not bad at all.

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer spotted chatting up Theo Von. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Some Theo Von/UFC crossover content is exactly what the internet needs, especially if Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste are involved. The dude is simply out here crushing life. You love to see it.