‘Them Arabs In Motherf–kin’ Detroit Tried To Kill Me!’ — Pro-Palestine Protesters Cause Chaos At Democratic Christmas Party

All hell broke loose Saturday night at a Democratic Christmas party where punches were allegedly thrown and blood was spilled after pro-Palestinian protesters showed up to confront Congressman Shri Thanedar.

In a video that is circulating from the chaotic scene at a downtown Detroit restaurant, Bobbie Avington-Smith, who is bloodied says she’s at the 13th Congressional Democrats Christmas Party.

“The Arabs attacked me,” Avington-Smith says as she’s broadcasting live on social media. “They tried to kill me. They talkin’ about ceasefire. They tried to kill me. Them Arabs in motherf–kin’ Detroit tried to kill me.

“I need true black men to stand the f–k up. It’s a boycott on Arabs. It’s a boycott on them. It’s time. It’s motherf–kin’ time. They came in here and busted me in my head.”

According to Detroit station WXYZ, the protesters, wearing “Free Palestine” shirts, started chanting just 30 seconds after U.S. Rep. Thanedar began addressing partygoers who had gathered at the establishment near Wayne State University.

Once the protesters were pushed out of the restaurant, they began pounding on the windows.

Thanedar said the activists “created a situation of violence” and noted that some people were “seriously” injured.

“(I)f these protestors think hurting senior citizens at a Christmas party is going to win people over to their side, they are very mistaken,” the Congressman added on Facebook.

Let’s see a little more from this event.

DetroithamasPalestine

