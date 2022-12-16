The Yankees Sign Pitcher Carlos Rodón As Big Free Agents Wrap Up

The New York Yankees have agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón. The signing now means the Bronx Bombers have one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball.

Rodón was the last big free agent pitching name available on the market, after the Mets signed a two-year deal for Justin Verlander, while Jacob DeGrom signed a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The 30-year-old Rodón is coming off career highs at San Francisco. In 31 starts and 178 innings, the lefty struck out 237 batters and posted a 2.88 ERA. He finished sixth in the National League Cy Young voting.

The New York Yankees have signed pitcher Carlos Rodón. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rodón does come with some concern though as he has had multiple arm injuries, including Tommy John surgery. Towards the end of his 2021 All-Star season with the Chicago White Sox, he was limited at the end of the year and postseason with shoulder injuries.

The Yankees however, are showing that they are willing to take on Rodón’s potential risk by giving him six-years.

Adding Rodón makes their rotation one of the best in the big leagues. They now have him along with other dominant starters Gerrit Cole, Nester Cortes, and Luis Severino. By re-signing Aaron Judge to a massive nine-year, $360 million contract, as well as first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year, $40 million deal, the franchise is willing to play hard ball.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is all smiles after re-signing with the team for a massive amount of money. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MAJOR MOVES ACROSS ALL OF BASEBALL

It has been a busy offseason for some Major League Baseball teams that included some major contract signings.

The Mets added pitchers Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Japanese star Kodai Senga along with a returning Max Scherzer means that the team will have an over $360 million payroll this year.

Shortstop Trea Turner signed with the Dodgers for eleven-years and $300 million.

The Giants just signed former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa to a thirteen-year, $350 million deal.

Meanwhile the Red Sox lost their shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the Padres for eleven-years, $280 million.

Willson Contreras and Dansby Swanson are some other big names that ended up elsewhere this offseason. Meanwhile the Red Sox fans are praying that the team can hold onto third baseman Rafael Devers, otherwise it’ll be a long year in Boston.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will have a payroll of close to $350 million this year. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

WHAT’S THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FOR MLB?

Just looking at these massive contracts – led by multi-billionaire Steve Cohen of the Mets and the Steinbrenner family for the Yankees, there raises a significant question of if this is sustainable for the league.

The next collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is only four years away and if this trend continues, I believe that you can expect another baseball lockout. When a Mets team’s $350 million payroll also has an $80 million luxury tax and their owner doesn’t think twice to pay it, that’s a big problem for teams whose entire payrolls don’t even amount to $80 million.

That of course is a couple of years away so why think about that now, right?! (Famous last words)

Bottom line is, with so many major roster changes happening this free agency period, it’s gearing up to be another exciting and competitive baseball season.

That is, if you’re able to afford it.