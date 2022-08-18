The Yankees Are So Bad Right Now Fans Are Getting Haircuts In The Stands

The New York Yankees are so bad right now fans are doing anything and everything to take their minds off the current collapse.

And that includes bringing a barbershop to the ballpark.

During the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Tampa, a Yankees fan was spotted in the stands getting his hair cut.

And we’re not talking just a pair of scissors to the moss, either. This guy brought the entire getup to the stadium, including the sheet to cover up, spray bottle and a comb.

The Yankees are so tough to watch right now that the fans have turned the bleachers into a barbershop pic.twitter.com/YntFyAcAek — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 17, 2022

I like it!

Look, we don’t all have the time for a quick cleanup. We have jobs, kids and other responsibilities that take priority over a trip to the barbershop. And let’s be honest …

Have you been to a barber recently? The wait is as brutal as ever. I don’t know what’s happened post-COVID, but I can’t remember the last time I walked in for a haircut and didn’t have to wait at least 45 minutes.

And that’s if places still take walk-ins. Most are “appointment only” now!

This guy doesn’t have time for that. He probably has some gray hairs that need taking care of thanks to this miserable stretch from the Yankees.

They’ve lost eight of their last 10, haven’t won a series since July, and their once insurmountable division lead shrunk to single digits for the first time in months after Tuesday’s loss.

Shoot, they even lost a series to the Red Sox over the weekend. The Red Sox!

If the people of New York are going to suffer like this, they’re damn sure gonna get a little off the top at the same time!