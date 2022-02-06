The Yankees Are Expected To Pursue Freddie Freeman When The Lockout Ends

Videos by OutKick

The New York Yankees are expected to pursue five-time All-Star Freddie Freeman when the lockout ends, Jon Heyman reports. Makes sense considering the Yankees usually reside in the “buyers” market in the offseason, and it really makes you question what the Braves are doing here?

Freeman reportedly wants an offer at roughly seven-years, $200 million and the Braves seem hesitant to pay that price.

Yankees are expected to make a run at Freddie Freeman once the lockout ends.https://t.co/YC7yWtQc8k pic.twitter.com/A2AdpvCj5H — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) February 6, 2022

As Heyman alluded to on Twitter, the Yankees aren’t necessarily desperate to fill a need at first base. So why Freddie Freeman, and not Carlos Correa, or any other player on the market? Well, Freddie Freeman fills one major need that’s gone unchecked the past couple years in New York: Left-handed contact.

Freeman isn’t just “checking a box”, he’d suddenly become the best all-around offensive talent in that lineup. Power threats like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton can always give Freeman a run for his money on the talent front, but Freddie Freeman is a contact-first bat — More consistent than any other player in their lineup today, outside of maybe DJ LeMahieu.

11/2/21 – Braves legend Freddie Freeman hits the final nail in the coffin in game 6 of the World Series with this home run: pic.twitter.com/5S0A4WOF8U — Braves Home Ruñ Daily (@BravesHRDaily) February 6, 2022

We’d still lean Freddie Freeman, though. And what this interest out of the Bronx shows Yankees fans is that they’re seriously considering filling their desperate need at shortstop with a young player. Specifically Anthony Volpe. He’s a young guy that many executives believe will be a star in the American League East for decades to come. We’ll see how confident they are in the 20-year-old shortstop when baseball eventually comes back.

Former Braves outfielder Cameron Maybin is already weighing in on the Braves leaving Freeman un-signed thus far. Worth mentioning the Braves can’t currently bring Freeman back until the lockout ends.