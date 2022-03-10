The Yankees Are Already After Freddie Freeman

Videos by OutKick

Source: #Yankees expected to engage with star Freddie Freeman with free agency set to start ASAP. "Still on the table" is what I'm told. https://t.co/3NNuRkbJH9 — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) March 10, 2022

Now that baseball is back the New York Yankees are already on the prowl for upgrades to their roster. According to multiple MLB sources, Freddie Freeman is the guy they want in pinstripes. Many Yankees talking heads have spoken on the lack of left-handed contact bats in their lineup, so this Freeman interest makes a boat load of sense.

Of course it doesn’t hurt that former MVP Giancarlo Stanton has proven himself to be a reliable left fielder which offers freedom to use his former anchored position of designated hitter on other players that need it. That means Freddie Freeman manning first base everyday may allow other heavy hitters in the Bronx to utilize DH to their benefit. Plus, Freeman happens to be one of the most sure handed bats in either league that’ll massively overhaul their lineup.

Sources out of Atlanta indicated before the lockout that Freeman was looking for a deal around $200 million when the Braves were hovering around $140 million. Don’t be surprised if the Yankees pull the trigger quick with their sudden flexibility in the field or that spiked tax threshold jumping from $210 million to $230 million. Many expect Freeman to be the first off the board…tonight.