“The Winter King” looks like it’s loaded with potential.

MGM+ dropped the first trailer for the King Arthur TV series Tuesday, and the streaming network describes the plot as follows:

The Winter King, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series, is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

While the plot by itself sounds pretty interesting given the fact it’s about a legendary character, the trailer will really get things cooking. It’s packed with violence, intrigue, sex, mystery and more.

Give it a watch below.

“The Winter King” looks like MGM+’s attempt at a “Game of Thrones” style hit.

There have been a lot of attempts to chase “Game of Thrones” fans ever since the legendary HBO series premiered through when it wrapped up.

Nobody has come close to the same level of success. In fact, the only show to come close to HBO’s prequel series “House of the Dragon.”

Amazon’s “The Rings of Power,” Netflix’s “The Witcher,” Amazon’s “The Wheel of Time” have all had varying levels of success while targeting the same demographics as “GoT,” but none have even come close to the same level of success. It’s similar when networks tried copying the success of “Lost” and all failed miserably. Same idea. Slightly different.

Now, MGM+ will attempt to lasso in those fans with “The Winter King.” While there’s not a bunch known about it outside the description and trailer, it does look fascinating.

Plus, MGM+ has a track record of success. It’s the same streaming network that brought fans “From.” The horror/thriller/mystery is the best show on TV that nobody is watching.

Anyone who questions the network’s chops won’t ever question it again after watching “From.”

“From” is an unbelievably captivating show. (Credit: MGM+)

It certainly appears “The Winter King” has plenty of potential. Can it be MGM+’s next huge hit after the success of “From”? We’ll find out starting August 20. There’s no doubt I’ll give it a shot.