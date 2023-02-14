‘The View’ Says Super Bowl Proved Racist NFL Wrong About Black Quarterbacks

Videos by OutKick

The cackling ladies of “The View” covered the Super Bowl on Monday. Joy Behar and friends put on their sports caps.

According to Sunny Hostin, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts conquered racism on the largest stage. She said they proved to the NFL that “black quarterbacks can lead teams and are smart enough to lead teams.”

Whoopie Goldberg responded to say she, unlike sports fans, long knew black quarterbacks could lead.

Hostin ended the segment by saying the NFL must find a way to elevate black people in a role of ownership to avoid further racism against quarterbacks.

Certainly, Mahomes and Hurts were magnificent on Sunday. Mahomes proved he’s among the greatest to have ever played. Hurts proved he’s among the greatest playing today.

But holding the two up as conquerors of racism is a dishonest assessment.

See, there was no racism in the NFL to conquer. There was no negative narrative plaguing black quarterbacks, as Hostin says, to squash.

Perhaps, long ago, the NFL viewed black quarterbacks differently — similar to how the NFL views white skill players or the NBA views white players in general.

However, any stereotypes regarding black quarterbacks are long in the past.

While Sunday didn’t feature a white quarterback, a black quarterback in the Super Bowl is hardly novel. Doug Williams started in Super Bowl XXII in 1988 — 35 years ago.

Moreover, six of the last 10 Super Bowls have featured a quarterback who is black: Patrick Mahomes three times, Russell Wilson twice, and Cam Newton once.

Mahomes and Hurts.

The NFL has strongly showcased its black signal-callers in the past decade. As have teams in the offseason.

The media accuses owners of discriminating against quarterbacks who are black by giving them shorter leashes and paying them less — a talking point that couldn’t be further from the truth.

In 2021, the four highest-paid quarterbacks in history were black: Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, and Russell Wilson.

The NFL must have thought they could “lead” franchises, despite Hostin screeching otherwise.

The Cleveland Browns have since awarded Watson with a $230 million guaranteed contract, the most in the NFL. Watson received such a groundbreaking deal after nearly 30 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

One might argue a league rooted in racism wouldn’t pay a black sexual predator the most money in the NFL.

Additionally, black quarterback Kyler Murray signed a contract containing the second most guaranteed money.

And Kyler is hardly a superstar. He’s painfully mediocre.

It sure seems like the white owners are giving black quarterbacks time to grow and develop, on and off the field.

Ultimately, 40 percent of current NFL quarterbacks are black. Around 65 percent of the league is black. The majority of NFL analysts on ESPN are black. The lead NFL anchor on NBC, Fox, and CBS is black.

No industry turns more black people into millionaires than the NFL.

Race-baiting is often good for business. But the strategy is tiresome. It’s lazy.

Programs like “The View” inject racial hysteria where need not be. Such as the topic of the NFL and black quarterbacks.

Bobby Burack’s recent column: Tyre Nichols’ Death Doesn’t Prove White Supremacy, It Proves A Need To Inflame Fear Of White Supremacy