The View Says Stroke Jokes Are Off Limits After Joking About Ron DeSantis, Herschel Walker Having Strokes

“The View” began the week by mocking stroke victims in its criticism of Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

Lead mean girl Joy Behar joked that DeSantis mirrored someone who recently had a stroke during his debate with Charlie Crist on Monday.

“You know this guy DeSantis has the charisma of this cup, I think when Crist says are you gonna run in 2024, he looks like he’s having a stroke, he can’t even answer that simple question, this is where I say Trump has a better shot, certainly with the Republican Party and the Republican base, than he does. Because Trump as annoying as he is and as hateful as he is, he has that kind of negative charisma that’s what we’ve come to see in the past few years and DeSantis doesn’t, he’s just boring and he lies as much as Trump, so if they’re going to lie, at least entertain us with it,” Behar said.

Behar’s cronies laughed along at the line about the stroke. Such jokes appear to be a hit on the set of “The View.” Earlier this month, Behar accused Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker of also looking like he had a stroke.

“What makes the Republicans think Herschel Walker is coherent and he hasn’t had a stroke?” Behar asked to great applause.

But on Wednesday, the same cast warned there’s no place in politics for insensitive remarks that reference a stroke. In fact, the ladies said such rhetoric is a form of “bullying” and that it makes you a “quack.”

The View on Herschel Walker: "What makes the Republicans think Herschel Walker is coherent and he hasn't had a stroke?" The View on Fetterman: "[Oz] chose to bully a stroke victim … it's so unempathetic." pic.twitter.com/F7OA8t9DwZ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 26, 2022

Sunny Hostin claims Oz "chose to bully a stroke victim."

"He obviously was bullying him," she declared. "It takes real bravery to allow people to see your weakness."

Without evidence, she claims "Fetterman's cognitive abilities have not been compromised."

She calls Oz a "quack" pic.twitter.com/9KqRF1C51n — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 26, 2022

By that definition, there is no bigger “quack” than Joy Behar.

Behar’s hypocrisy is par for the course. Someone as dense as her doesn’t notice their own inconsistencies.

Ultimately, Behar had luck previously joking about Republicans having strokes, so she continued and then changed course to provide damage control for John Fetterman.

Fetterman’s mental impairment was evident during a disastrous debate showing against Dr. Oz this week. His struggles are a concern for voters. Even MSNBC host Joe Scarborough agreed that Fetterman’s struggles on the debate stage should deter voters.

“It’s very obvious that he is impaired,” Scarborough said on Wednesday. “His ability to communicate is impaired. And the question is — Pennsylvania voters have a couple of choices.”

Fair point. Though likely over the heads of the cast on “The View”

We’d like to argue Joy Behar is the least intelligent person on television. However, Joy Reid remains employed, continuing to edge out Behar in stupidity. But not by much.