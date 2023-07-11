The Vegas Naked Streaker Who Fought A One-Legged Man Before Dancing On Top Of Poker Table Has Been Identified

Videos by OutKick

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas unless you get (allegedly) into an “altered mental state” and end up dancing naked on a poker table.

Needless to say, Brian Danilczyk, of West Babylon, New York, will never forget his Vegas trip that abruptly ended Sunday night when Harrah’s casino security grabbed his naked ass off a poker table while onlookers shot video of the wild man.

Police say Danilczyk’s troubles started before the naked poker table dancing when he got in a fight with a one-legged man at a bar inside The Flamingo Casino. Video shows Danilczyk on top of the one-legged man before being pulled off by a bystander.

That’s when police say Brian decided to get naked and go streaking. Security says he took off running through the LINQ casino yelling and naked as a jaybird.

Wildman Brian Danilczyk after visiting the local jail. / Clark County Detention Center

Eventually, the maniac made it to Harrah’s where he “climbed atop a poker table and flaunted his genitals to all who [passed] exposing his penis and testicles while ‘gyrating,” the police report says.

Security grabbed his naked ass off the table and he was hauled off to the Clark County Detention facility to get right. Cops say Danilczyk was in an “altered mental state” when they got their hands on him and that he eventually came to, but he didn’t remember getting naked and acting crazy.

Look, it’s one thing to go lose a bunch of mortgage payments in Vegas on a bender. It’s another to be a headline around the world on gossip websites. That’s forever, folks. That’s not going away with Brian’s name. The video will live on indefinitely.

That’s why you need to leave the “altered mental state” games to the pros who specialize in these situations. Brian clearly wasn’t a pro.