The Total is High for a Reason in Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, 12 ET

If there is one thing about this game it is that we should see a bunch of points in it. I can’t imagine we are going to watch the Camellia Bowl and find it a 21-18 game or something like that. I’m excepting a fast pace and lots of scoring. Maybe if there are too many turnovers or something it cuts into the scoring, but that’s the only reason it might happen.

Defense isn’t the strong suit of Georgia Southern. On the season, they are averaging 32.3 points allowed. They are also allowing almost 500 yards to opponents per game. Half of those are on the ground and half of those are through the air. Buffalo isn’t the most spectacular team but they are good enough offensively that they should be able to call plays and get chunk yardage with ease. So, we know their defense sucks, but how about their offense? On offense, they’ve averaged 33.7 points per game. Most of their attack comes through the air and I think they can keep the Buffalo secondary guessing about which direction they are going. Interestingly enough, this game might mean more to Kyle Vantrease, the quarterback because he was with Buffalo before playing for Georgia Southern this year.

Does being familiar with Vantrease mean that Buffalo’s defense will be in a better spot? They’ve practiced against him for years and obviously have plenty of film on him. Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of the opposing quarterback can help, but Buffalo hasn’t shown they can execute at all this year. I don’t think they will stop Georgia Southern, but they might be able to at least contain them a little bit. Buffalo is going to look toward attacking Georgia Southern on the ground, I think their running game is probably better than the passing attack. If Georgia Southern can stop wide receiver Justin Marshall they probably have a chance to disrupt the passing attack as a whole. I’m just not sure they can do it.

The one reason I’m not betting more on the over in this game is that the two teams have been playing lower-scoring games over their last five matchups. I do think we get two fast-paced and fun offenses against two bad defenses. I’m looking at the total and taking the over 66.5. Yes, that means probably 10 touchdowns and it is a high number, but I think it is the best look.

