“The Terminal List” is returning for a second season.

The series with Chris Pratt as James Reece took the entertainment world by storm when it dropped in 2022. Jack Carr wrote an incredible book series, and Amazon took the first novel and gave viewers an all-time awesome series.

Instead of promoting woke garbage, “The Terminal List” focused on giving viewers a ride that is best as a shot of adrenaline to the heart.

Now, it’s coming back for more episodes of Reece cracking skulls.

“The Terminal List” isn’t going anywhere.

The violent and engaging series with Pratt has officially been renewed for a second season by Amazon, according to Deadline. The streaming giant has also green lit a prequel series with Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards. Release dates for both aren’t known at this time.

The prequel series with Kitsch as Edwards “is described [as] an elevated espionage thriller that follows Ben’s (Kitsch) journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the true darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it,” according to the same Deadline report. As “Terminal List” fans know, Edwards was a pivotal character in season one and his fate involved a fun twist!

The second James Reece book is “True Believer,” and it’s likely that will be the source material for season two. It’s hard to imagine it won’t be.

“The Terminal List” renewed for season two. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

It’s great to see non-woke entertainment win.

“The Terminal List” was an immediate hit for Amazon as fans dived into the vast conspiracy engulfing James Reece. His family was murdered and it was time for revenge.

It’s a story as American as fireworks on July Fourth. Americans love revenge stories and “The Terminal List” is an all-time great one.

How big of a success was the series? It reached number two in the streaming rankings at one point and was watched for roughly 1.6 billion minutes the week of July Fourth.

“The Terminal List” with Chris Pratt renewed for a second season. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

It’s great to see non-woke entertainment win the day. Season one of “The Terminal List” was epic, and I have no doubt season two will live up to the hype. Jack Carr has created an incredible saga. If you’re not already all in on James Reece, then you’re missing out.