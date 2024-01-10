The Starbucks Stanley Cup Robbery Reaction Is Quite A Pivot From When People Burned & Looted Target Stores

Videos by OutKick

The Starbucks Stanley cup robbery story is back in the news this week after new footage emerged showing one of the most disgusting brazen robberies in the history of trendy drink cups.

I was all over the Stanley cup craze last week — honestly, it feels like it was a month ago at this point — and I thought the Internet had moved on. It hasn’t. The footage keeps emerging and people keep being amazed that some crazed maniac jumped over a Target Starbucks counter and pulled a Stanley cup robbery in broad halogen daylight.

Guy jumps over the counter at Starbucks to steal a whole box of limited edition Stanley Cups pic.twitter.com/WMw5fw6la3 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 9, 2024

It was DISGUSTING last week and it’s EVEN MORE DISGUSTING this week to think that one man thought he could get away with such a crime in front of Americans who had worked their asses off to afford a $50 drink cup.

Remember back in the day when people were cool with Targets and Starbucks being robbed and destroyed? All it took was some drink cup to come along and all of a sudden Target shoppers are like the hell you are.

2-3 years ago, you could’ve burned down this Target and you would’ve been cheered for being so brave. Now this guy goes and pulls a plastic drink cup heist and these people are willing to put their lives on the line to stop the robbery.

Makes you think, doesn’t it?

Watch the video of the Stanley cup robbery again. That is a diverse group of people who want to get that $50 cup so they can flip it on eBay for $150.

A member of the Pennsylvania National Guard monitors activity outside a shuttered Target store in the aftermath of looting in 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

In an absolute wild twist from humanity, people have returned to defending what’s right in America in the case of a cup. A cup that’s probably made in China. A cup that’s completely worthless without “Stanley” on the side.

Americans said enough is enough, your punk ass is not going to rob this store and we will not cheer you on for being a complete scumbag.

Interesting.

Let that marinate in your brain today. Carry on.