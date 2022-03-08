Seahawks Send One Of The Greatest Tweets Of All Time After Russell Wilson Trade

Videos by OutKick
The Seattle Seahawks have initiated a full rebuild after dealing franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Most of Seattle is having a tough day, and that’s when Seattle Seahawks Twitter went to work with one of the best tweets we’ve ever seen:
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 8, 2022
The replies are overwhelmingly positive for obvious reasons, but Seahawks fans aren’t going to like this one. Nothing makes a trade look more surprising to everyone within an organization like the team’s Twitter account refusing to hide their shock on social media for millions to see.
What a freakin’ tweet.
He wanted out. Seahawks are like ok we will send you to a division with Mahomes and Herbert.