The Sanders Sons Bought Their Dad Deion A Multi-Million Dollar Home, Another Example Of How NIL Has Changed College Sports

Videos by OutKick

Three kids from Colorado decided to gift their single father with a gorgeous house just outside of Boulder.

Who were these thoughtful children, and who was the lucky parent?

Deion Jr, Shiloh, and Shedeur Sanders bought their father, (some guy named Deion) a lavish house.

That’s right. While Deion Jr. has a post-college job – he manages all of Coach Prime’s social media – the other two sons play college football for a living. I say it that way, because that’s exactly what college football has become.

In fact, Shedeur has signed roughly $5.1 million worth of NIL deals, while Shiloh racks in just under $800,000. Both kids play football for their father at the University of Colorado.

As such, they could afford to set up their father with a nice place to retire, complete with a view of the mountains and a pond to fish in.

Deion Jr. recorded the day in which he and Shedeur showed the elder Sanders his new home. Shiloh could not attend, since he was recovering from pinky surgery. Unsurprisingly, Deion was thoroughly pleased with his new crib.

“You know what’s awesome, though? My three sons had the thought process that they wanted me to see this. Because you all want to make sure I’m straight,” Sanders said. “For y’all three to want to put it together… So y’all make sure I’m straight when you’re gone is unbelievable.”

The funny thing about all this is that Deion could easily have bought this for himself. Before this past season began, he signed a 5-year, $29.5 million contract with the Buffaloes. He’s not exactly hurting for cash either.

Regardless, it was a kind gesture from the boys. But it’s mind-boggling that we live in a world where college football players are rich enough to buy multi-million dollar houses for their parents.