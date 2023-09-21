The Sanctity Of The Bathroom Is Going Down The Toilet, Thanks To Those Delusional Libs | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

If you’re only on TikTok and Instagram, you may be fooled into believing the they/them mind virus, the rainbow mafia, the gender delusional cult has already won. But in the real world, real people — ya know he’s and she’s with the equipment to match — well they are pushing back.

Look no further than these students and parents from Pennsylvania’s Perkiomen Valley School District who staged a walkout last week after their activist school board failed to protect the sanctity of the bathroom.

They shouldn’t need to explain themselves. This concept of not violating the private space of the opposite sex because you are having an identity crisis is a basic one.

Meaning, if you were born with a ding-a-ling you go the bathroom with other males who also have ding-a-lings. This isn’t rocket science but it is science and we should follow the science.

If you were born a dude, you go into the restroom with this symbol.

If you were born a female, you go into the restroom with this symbol.

And if that hurts your feelings, too bad. My right as a woman to feel safe and comfortable in the restroom does not end where your feelings begin.

And this isn’t about transphobia. It’s about safety.

If you’re a dude who wants to wear a dress, whatever. Knock yourself out. You wearing a dress does not put me in danger but you forcing yourself into a women’s only space could and that’s a risk women should not be forced to take.

I mean, damn I guess I’m a feminist now since you liberal feminists have apparently gone on hiatus.

Why should 98% of the population bow to the whims and wants of the 2% who think their feelings and their life choices ought to trump everyone else’s?

We are sick of this.

So, all school boards and districts and administration ought to be put on notice. If you pull this crap and you endanger students and violate their spaces to push some rainbow social experiment, you will be out of a seat or a job.

You’ve pushed this crap too far and you’re not going to win this one. There aren’t enough woke liberals out there — even on TikTok — to fool the rest of us into believing you’re in the majority on this issue.

The snake is eating its own tail here and I hope they choke on it.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

