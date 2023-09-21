The Sanctity Of The Bathroom Is Going Down The Toilet, Thanks To Those Delusional Libs | Tomi Lahren

updated

Videos by OutKick

If you’re only on TikTok and Instagram, you may be fooled into believing the they/them mind virus, the rainbow mafia, the gender delusional cult has already won. But in the real world, real people — ya know he’s and she’s with the equipment to match — well they are pushing back. 

Look no further than these students and parents from Pennsylvania’s Perkiomen Valley School District  who staged a walkout last week after their activist school board failed to protect the sanctity of the bathroom. 

They shouldn’t need to explain themselves. This concept of not violating the private space of the opposite sex because you are having an identity crisis is a basic one.  

Meaning, if you were born with a ding-a-ling you go the bathroom with other males who also have ding-a-lings. This isn’t rocket science but it is science and we should follow the science. 

If you were born a dude, you go into the restroom with this symbol. 

If you were born a female, you go into the restroom with this symbol.

And if that hurts your feelings, too bad. My right as a woman to feel safe and comfortable in the restroom does not end where your feelings begin. 

And this isn’t about transphobia. It’s about safety. 

If you’re a dude who wants to wear a dress, whatever. Knock yourself out. You wearing a dress does not put me in danger but you forcing yourself into a women’s only space could and that’s a risk women should not be forced to take. 

I mean, damn I guess I’m a feminist now since you liberal feminists have apparently gone on hiatus. 

Pennsylvania Students Stage Walk Out To Protest Trans Bathroom Policy

Why should 98% of the population bow to the whims and wants of the 2% who think their feelings and their life choices ought to trump everyone else’s? 

We are sick of this. 

So, all school boards and districts and administration ought to be put on notice. If you pull this crap and you endanger students and violate their spaces to push some rainbow social experiment, you will be out of a seat or a job.

You’ve pushed this crap too far and you’re not going to win this one. There aren’t enough woke liberals out there — even on TikTok — to fool the rest of us into believing you’re in the majority on this issue. 

The snake is eating its own tail here and I hope they choke on it. 

Those are my Final Thoughts.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

Tomi LahrenTomi Lahren is Fearless

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply