Sacramento Kings Sign Mike Brown To A Four-Year Deal To Be Their Next Head Coach

Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings have agreed on a four-year deal for the Warriors assistant to become the team’s next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Nice signing here picking up Brown, who’s widely liked around the NBA.

His first head coaching gig since the 2013-14 campaign with a LeBron-less Cleveland Cavaliers. Hopefully Sacramento can get the guy some talent so we can see what Brown can really do with the clipboard.

The Sacramento Kings have agreed with Golden State assistant Mike Brown on a four-year contract to become the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2022

This deal will cause a ripple effect across the western conference because it leaves the remaining Kings candidate, Mark Jackson, available. Now LeBron James’ Lakers will look to fill their coaching void after the firing of Frank Vogel and we’d have to imagine Mark Jackson is the front-runner.

Mike Brown is now exiting Golden State with six seasons under Steve Kerr and an 11-0 record in the 2017 playoffs stepping in as a temporary head coach. Of course he was coaching Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but we can’t just ignore the success either.

Six seasons from Mike Brown as the Warriors’ lead assistant coach. Stepped in for Steve Kerr back in 2017 playoffs and team went 11-0. Well-liked by everyone in organization. Sharp defensive mind. Lot of people pumped that he is getting another head coaching opportunity. https://t.co/uPLcZZJJTk — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2022

Most around the NBA are happy to see a likable Mike Brown get another opportunity in a league where we all know it’s about coaching superstars. Mike Brown had success coaching LeBron back in his early days with the Cavaliers, KD and Steph of late, and now hoping to replicate that formula in Sacramento. Not an easy task getting a Kings team to the playoffs that just won 30 games and finished 12th in the western conference.

Kings GM Monte McNair needs to get to work building Mike Brown a roster to work with. For now, this is a major step in the right direction. Now this dismal organization can exhale with the coaching and focus on the talent.