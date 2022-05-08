in NBA

Sacramento Kings Sign Mike Brown To A Four-Year Deal To Be Their Next Head Coach

updated

Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings have agreed on a four-year deal for the Warriors assistant to become the team’s next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Nice signing here picking up Brown, who’s widely liked around the NBA.

His first head coaching gig since the 2013-14 campaign with a LeBron-less Cleveland Cavaliers. Hopefully Sacramento can get the guy some talent so we can see what Brown can really do with the clipboard.

This deal will cause a ripple effect across the western conference because it leaves the remaining Kings candidate, Mark Jackson, available. Now LeBron James’ Lakers will look to fill their coaching void after the firing of Frank Vogel and we’d have to imagine Mark Jackson is the front-runner.

Mike Brown is now exiting Golden State with six seasons under Steve Kerr and an 11-0 record in the 2017 playoffs stepping in as a temporary head coach. Of course he was coaching Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but we can’t just ignore the success either.

Most around the NBA are happy to see a likable Mike Brown get another opportunity in a league where we all know it’s about coaching superstars. Mike Brown had success coaching LeBron back in his early days with the Cavaliers, KD and Steph of late, and now hoping to replicate that formula in Sacramento. Not an easy task getting a Kings team to the playoffs that just won 30 games and finished 12th in the western conference.

Kings GM Monte McNair needs to get to work building Mike Brown a roster to work with. For now, this is a major step in the right direction. Now this dismal organization can exhale with the coaching and focus on the talent.

Feature postGolden State WarriorsMike BrownnbaSacramento Kings

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here