The Sacramento Kings Just Crapped The Bed By Trading Away Tyrese Haliburton To The Pacers

The Sacramento Kings haven’t done anything right the past decade, and it appears today’s latest trade will lock in another botched decade for the franchise. They just dealt fan favorites Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sabonis and Lamb are nice players, but this deal is pathetic on a multitude of levels. Dealing a 21-year-old guard who averages 14.3 points per game and who’s just coming into his own for players who won’t make a difference in the Western Conference? Why?

The Pacers are trading Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Jeremy Lamb to Sacramento for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

Buddy Hield, who was expected to be dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason, struggled over the first half of the season. However, there couldn’t be a worse time to deal the sharpshooter. This is what the Kings do though. They make head-scratching trades for players at nonsensical times, or they put entirely too much stock in what players outside their organization can do for them.

Dealing a young up-and-comer for Domas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb is a disaster. And if you don’t believe me, look no further than Kings Reddit that’s suffering a well-warranted internet stroke. (Warning for language)

Kings Reddit seems to be doing fine pic.twitter.com/7em6oE9ILx — Sam McQuillan (@sam_mcquill) February 8, 2022

Sad to see the Kings fumble another potentially great player who had this to say just last month: