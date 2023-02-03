The Rock’s Mom Involved In Serious Car Crash

Videos by OutKick

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother was involved in a serious car crash this week that left the star wrestler-turned-actor calling it a “miracle” that she wasn’t seriously hurt.

The Rock detailed just how serious the situation was on his Instagram.

“Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” Johnson said. “She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”

He also posted a photo of the aftermath of the car crash that showed the red SUV’s hood and bumper all smashed up, while the right front fender was torn off.

The Rock’s mother was involved in a serious car crash this week. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Miraculously, the 74-year-old Lia Maivia survived and will continue to be evaluated. Back in 2014 Lia was involved in another car crash when a drunk driver collided with her car head-on.

At the end of his Instagram post, the Rock summed up just how fragile life can be. “I got one parent left. So if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.”