The Rock’s Daughter Hits Back At Those Mocking Her Wrestling Name

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, is sticking up for her decision to go with a WWE nickname exclusive to the wrestling legacy established by her father and those before him.

But before Simone gets tagged in for her first event, she’s keeping busy by fighting off the online trolls pestering the 20-year-old for her unique choice of name.

Stepping into the ring as “Ava Raine,” Simone is shouldering the expectations of becoming the fourth generation of Johnsons to enter professional wrestling.

She defended the moniker on Twitter by posting the predictable, and potentially bland, angle that comes with branding herself as The Rock’s successor.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I’ll mention this, but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” Johnson tweeted in response to the online critics.

“A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family,” she added.

The Rock has supported his daughter in pursuing the WWE, especially with a goal to establish her legacy rather than mimic her father’s. She first signed a deal with the WWE in February 2020 but was delayed in her debut over multiple knee surgeries.

“First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important,” The Rock said in support of a newly-signed Simone Johnson back in 2020.

Though her skills have yet to be seen, Ava Raine’s confidence seems rock-solid.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela