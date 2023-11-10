The Rock Isn’t Running For President, But He’s Honored You Asked

Videos by OutKick

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has no interest in moving in to the White House. But that hasn’t stopped people from asking.

Appearing on the first episode of Trevor Noah’s What Now? podcast, the wrestler turned actor revealed people from both parties had approached him to ask if he’d consider launching a 2024 presidential campaign. The two discussed a 2021 poll where 46% of respondents said they’d vote for The Rock.

“That was an interesting poll that happened, and I was really moved by that,” Johnson said.

“I was really blown away, and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: At the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run.”

And while The Rock was flattered by the multiple requests, he said a presidential run isn’t in the cards for him.

“It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender],” Johnson told Noah.

The Rock Changes his Mind On A Presidential Run

“It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal,” he continued. “My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

Except there was that time in 2017 when The Rock said he would “seriously consider” launching a presidential bid. And again in 2021 when he restated he would run — if it’s “what the people want.”

But now, the superstar has made clear he’s focused on his family.

“I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it, but I also love being a daddy.” Johnson said. “And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, No. 1, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

The Rock is a dad of three. His daughters are 5, 7 and 22 years old.

“I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s life,” Johnson said last year. “Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.”

So sorry to disappoint you, people of America. Old Senile Guy vs. Orange Man it is.

