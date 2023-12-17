‘The Return Of The King’ Turns 20 Today: Here’s Three Reasons Why It’s The Best Fantasy Movie Of All Time│John Simmons

Videos by OutKick

It’s official, I’m old. My favorite movie ever – “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” – released in theaters 20 years ago today.

This film serves as the thoroughly epic cinematic conclusion to J.R.R. Tolkien’s world-famous “The Lord of the Rings” book series. Directed by Peter Jackson, “The Return of the King” won an astounding 11 Oscars, including:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Music

Best Visual Effects

Best Makeup…

You get the picture, this was a fantastic film that film critics gave due credit. It’s no wonder why many claim it is the best fantasy movie ever made.

But don’t just take the Academy’s word for it. I’m the world’s foremost authority on all things related to Middle-Earth. I know when Aragorn’s birthday is (March 1st, go ahead and see for yourself). Rohan trained me in their art of warfare on horseback. Samwise Gamgee made me his kid’s godfather. And I smoke Longbottom leaf from a pipe every night.

Okay, that’s obviously a stretch (except for Aragorn’s birthday). But seriously, I have several legitimate reasons why “The Return of the King” is (objectively) the best fantasy movie ever made. Email me with your thoughts on my list at john.simmons@outkick.com.

1. The Charge of the Rohirrim

This might be a surprise entry on the list, but I’ll provide some context for this point.

Rohan as a nation nearly suffered a total collapse thanks to Grima Wormtongue, a servant of the wicked wizard, Sauraman. He discouraged King Theoden, banished the king’s nephew, Eomer (and half the army), and provided intel to his master on how to defeat Rohan in war. All of this takes place in the only slightly less epic “Two Towers” movie.

Despite all of that, Rohan overcame those utterly hopeless odds. They defeated a vast Uruk-Hai army at Helm’s Deep and saved their nation.

Just a short time later, Gondor called for aid in battle. Despite suffering loss and being thin on resources themselves, Rohan mustered 6,000 horsemen and marched toward Minas Tirith.

Once they arrived, Theoden looked at his men and delivered a thrilling call to arms. The man who just weeks ago nearly caved to hopelessness and sorrow inspired a nation to once again give their all in battle. You want to talk about a redemption arc that will bring tears to your eyes, look no further than his speech.

Theoden gave his life in that battle. But Rohan’s aid (and a ghost army showing up just in time) saved Gondor and struck fear into their enemy’s heart.

2. Sam’s Enduring Loyalty To Frodo

Everyone wants a best friend that’s going to be there through thick and thin. Frodo had one in Sam, and its the strongest friendship in a series full of them.

Throughout the whole trilogy, Sam carried Frodo to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring – literally and figuratively. Frodo often took Sam for granted, which may have been because the evil effects of the Ring messed with his mind. But either way, Sam stood by his promise to Gandalf that he wouldn’t lose him. Good thing too, because there were many points Frodo in no uncertain terms would have died without him.

Perhaps the most obvious example of Sam’s literally saving Frodo’s life came towards the end of the “Return of the King.” After Frodo basically told Sam to piss off in favor of sticking with Gollum as a guide (a horrible decision), Frodo got himself stabbed by a spider and imprisoned in an Orc tower.

Nevertheless, Sam still came back to help his friend. Wielding a sword in one hand and a frying pan in another, he racked up what seemed like 100 kills and freed Frodo.

That’s an example of him figuratively carrying Frodo. Then, he actually carried Frodo up Mount Doom when his friend couldn’t go one step further.

Get your tissues ready, this one hits all the feels.

He also saves Frodo about 30 seconds later from falling into Mount Doom. All this to say, Sam’s a G, and Frodo wouldn’t have made it anywhere without Sam.

3. Aragorn…Need I Say More?

If you look up the definition of “Gigachad” in the dictionary, Aragorn’s face appears right next to it.

This movie got its title because it’s the point in the story when Aragorn returns as Gondor’s long-lost king. Aragorn in every way faced each challenge like a king.

He was the embodiment of hope for everyone who crossed paths with him, and was at the center of nearly every important event in the trilogy.

However, two moments in particular stand out from the rest. First, Aragorn realized that Gondor and Rohan needed more help than the 6,000 horsemen from Rohan. As such, he took Gimli and Legolas to summon the Army of the Dead, a suicide mission by all accounts.

Nevertheless, he wandered into the mountain and summoned an invincible army. That vast army made the difference for an otherwise outnumbered force in the battle for Minas Tirith..

But nothing Aragorn did compared to his speech outside of Mordor. When I say “Aragorn’s Speech,” movie fans know exactly what I’m talking about.

Aragorn led what little remained of the good forces of Middle Earth into another death trap. He hoped to distract Sauron long enough for Frodo to destroy the ring, but his army was outnumbered. As such, he had to put courage in the hearts of his soldiers one last time.

And boy, did he ever. It’s one of the best movie monologues in history.

Excuse me while I go run through a brick wall. Adrenaline is coursing through my veins.

This is just a short list of reason that make “The Return of the King” he best fantasy movie in history. Did I miss anything, or do you have another movie you believe belongs in the conversation? Email me at john.simmons@outkick.com. In the meantime, go watch this movie, it’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.