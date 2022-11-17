Netflix’s New CIA Thriller Might Have Some Serious Potential

“The Recruit” might be Netflix’s next big hit.

Given the fact we’re seemingly in the golden age of TV, it takes a lot to generate some serious buzz. However, given how much woke content there is driving people away from entertainment options, anything that seems like a very fun time has some potential. Well, “The Recruit” definitely looks like it could be entertaining.

The plot of the upcoming series is as follows:

THE RECRUIT centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

The preview promises fans plenty of adrenaline while also not taking itself too seriously. Check out the preview below.

Will “The Recruit” be worth watching?

While it’s impossible to say until the series drops December 16, there are certainly plenty of signs we should be optimistic about after watching the preview.

Guns? Check. Action? Check. Humor? Check. A chippy lead character? Check. A little sexual tension/drama? Check.

What’s not to like after the preview? It looks like it’s going to be a very fun time.

Is “The Recruit” Netflix’s next big hit? (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

The only risk with a situation like this is that the show doesn’t take itself seriously enough and becomes way too silly. Nobody wants to see that happen.

The main reason to not be concerned is because Doug Liman is an executive producer. He directed “The Bourne Identity” “American Made” and other major hits, and produced two other “Bourne” films.

“American Made” had a fun and serious vibe. It was one of the best movies of the past decade. If “The Recruit” follows a similar mold, it could be great.

“The Recruit” premieres December 16 on Netflix. (Cr. Philippe Bossé/Netflix © 2022)

The entire series drops December 16. We’ll find out sooner than later, but let’s hope it’s worth checking out. Even though TV is rolling right now, it’s always a good thing to add another to the rotation.