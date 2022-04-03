The Queen Has A Brand-New $80,000 Golf Cart

The Queen of England reportedly has a new ride!

Queen Elizabeth, 95, is reported to have received a top-of-the-line golf cart to help her around, according to reports.

Yahoo.com reports the luxury vehicle was reportedly designed by Danish manufacturer Garia in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, and GOLF.com reports it was in the price range of $80,000 — or more accurately £62,000.

Image courtesy of Garia.

The Queen got the golf cart about two weeks ago, according to the Daily Mail. The battery-powered vehicle can reportedly travel up to 43 mph and can go 50 miles before requiring a recharge and features four brown-leather reclining seats, per The Sun.

Yahoo reports the Queen has experienced some mobility issues in recent weeks and will celebrate her 96th birthday this month.

A source told The Sun earlier this week that “the cart is perfect” for Queen Elizabeth, who they said has “battled stiffness in her legs recently.”

“It’s certainly fit for a Queen and hopefully it will help her fulfill her engagements,” an unnamed source told The Sun. “Everyone wants her to carry on for as long as possible being seen by the public.”

GOLF.com reports the cart reportedly includes a 10-inch TV screen, Bluetooth speakers and a heated windshield, along with a mini-fridge and reclining seats.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.