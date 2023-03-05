THE PLAYERS Championship 2023 Betting Odds, Course, Field Previews

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour’s Florida Swing wraps up with THE PLAYERS Championship 2023 teeing off Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

THE PLAYERS is the 5th “elevated event” and has a $25 million prize pool with the winner bringing home $4.5 million. This is the second straight “elevated event” after the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 in Orlando.

Unfortunately, Tiger Woods is skipping this event but golf’s current Big 3 — Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler — will be at THE PLAYERS and are the three favorites to win.

THE PLAYERS Championship 2023 Top-11 Odds

Opening betting odds for THE PLAYERS Championship 2023 from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, March 5 at 6:15 p.m. ET.

THE PLAYERS Odds Top-12 to 20

THE PLAYERS field

There is a 144-golfer field at THE PLAYERS including 49 of the top-50 golfers in the PGA’s FedExCup standings and 43 of the top-5 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Eight former PLAYERS champions are in the field. But, the top-three golfers in last year’s PLAYERS defected to the LIV Tour including reigning winner and Champion Golfer of the Year, Cameron Smith.

Cameron Smith smiles with the trophy following his victory during at THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Previous PLAYERS winners

2022: Cameron Smith -13 (+3000)

2021: Justin Thomas -14 (+1800)

-14 (+1800) 2020: Canceled mid-COVID pandemic

2019: Rory McIlroy -16 (+1200)

-16 (+1200) 2018: Webb Simpson -18 (+6000)

-18 (+6000) 2017: Si Woo Kim -10 (+50000)

The average winning score of the last four PLAYERS Championships are 14-under par, the average cut line is 1.6-over par and the average odds are +12400.

TPC Sawgrass course preview

TPC Sawgrass is a Pete Dye-designed track and THE PLAYERS is at the “Stadium Course”. It’s a par 72 that played to 7,256 yards last year with four par 3s, four par 5s, and 10 par 4s.

There are 88 sand traps on the course and 17 holes have water hazards to navigate. TPC Sawgrass has Bermuda grass greens that are fast and firm.

A course scenic of the 17th hole island green at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

Hole No. 17 at the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course has an island green, making it one of the most famous holes in the world.

Disregard THE PLAYERS’ course history pre-2019 because the event got moved from May to March 2019. According to the golfers, the course plays much softer in March compared to May.

Comp Courses to TPC Sawgrass

Florida Swing courses. PGA National Champion course: The Honda Classic. Bay Hill Club & Lodge: Arnold Palmer Invitational Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor: Valspar Championship.

TPC Twin Cities: 3M Open.

Sedgefield Country Club: Wyndham Championship.

TPC Potomac: 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

East Lake Golf Club: TOUR Championship.

TPC River Highlands: Travelers Championship.

Stadium Course: The American Express.

