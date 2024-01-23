The Piano Man Is Back: Billy Joel Releasing First New Song in 31 Years

Videos by OutKick

Billy Joel is finally going to sing us a song because afterall he’s the piano man.

The iconic artist is set to release his first new solo music in THIRTY-ONE YEARS on February 1st. If you told me that Billy Joel hasn’t released original music in three decades I would call you a damn liar, but alas here we are and honestly, I’m pumped.

It's time to TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON. Brand new single coming February 1st. Pre-order here: https://t.co/Wtiyj8qJe3! pic.twitter.com/cN6BUh7gt5 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 22, 2024

BILLY JOEL’S NEW SONG DROPS FEBRUARY 1ST

The 74-year-old teased fans yesterday when he posted across social media that ‘TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON’ would be released at the start of February. And for any of the die-hard 80’s and 90’s women that are still perming their hair and wearing bright red lipstick and way too much perfume, Billy wants you to know you can even pre-order it now so you’ll be all set at midnight when it drops! What a guy.

According to the press release, the song is described as a “classic Billy Joel-style tune,” which is music to my ears because if there’s one thing Joel knows it’s how to write the hits. He has a TON. Think about it – Pianoman, Only The Good Die Young, For The Longest Time, Uptown Girl, New York State Of Mind, Movin’ Out, River Of Dreams, Just The Way You are, We Didn’t Start The Fire… all absolute jams. I’m sure some of you didn’t even know that they were his!

THIS WILL BE BILLY JOEL’S FIRST NEW SOLO SONG IN 31 YEARS

Joel stopped releasing new music after 1993’s The River Of Dreams hit album. And although he went out on top it wasn’t because he was cocky, but rather he wanted to be content with where he was. “I couldn’t be as good as I wanted to be. I was always trying to feel like there was a real progression in my work, and eventually I realized I was only going to be X good. Because of that I knew I was going to beat myself up for not being better. So I stopped. That’s it,” Joel told Vulture Magazine.

He’s also smart enough to have learned from many musicians before him that tried to come back or change their sound and ended up being a mockery of themselves. We see it far too often in music and in sports from some of the greats. However, I have full confidence that this track will be at the very least ‘good,’ if not great.

There’s been no official word about Joel releasing even more new songs, but something tells me this isn’t just a one-off release. Joel has a lot more time on his hands for other things as he also wraps up his historic ten-year residency where he played once a month at Madison Square Garden.

Hopefully fans will get a new album and maybe even some tour dates later this year.

Oh, and next year he better be playing the Super Bowl – something I’ve written for him to do since he unexplainably never has.