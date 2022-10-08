The Patriots Signed A Player That Was Literally Working At A Pizzeria This Week

Talk about pizza power!

The New England Patriots, once the most fearsome team in all of the NFL, have resorted to signing a player that was working at a pizzeria just a few days ago.

24-year old Sebastian Gutierrez was working at a North Dakota pizza restaurant just a few days ago. The offensive lineman played college football at Minot State before signing and then being let go by the Denver Broncos as an offensive lineman this past offseason.

Gutierrez continued to train while working the last few months at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza. The hard work and determination paid off as the New England Patriots signed him to the practice squad.

Losson Leonard is the pizzeria’s owner and says that when he first saw Gutierrez, he thought his partner hired him to be a security guard because he was so big.

“I think he’s a great young man and I wish him the best… he’ll do well. I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out, I think he’ll have a great career in the NFL,” Leonard told KFYR.

Just an awesome opportunity and feel-good story about never giving up on your dream.

The 6-foot six, 295lbs lineman will look to try and help a struggling Patriots team that is just 1-3 so far this season. They’ll host the Detroit Lions tomorrow in Foxboro.