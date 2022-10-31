The Paige Spiranac Of Tennis, Rachel Stuhlmann, Reveals Her Halloween Costume

The Paige Spiranac of Tennis, Rachel Stuhlmann, understood her Halloween mission as a tennis influencer and nailed her 2022 costume.

In a three-part tribute to tennis legend Gabriela Sabatini, Stuhlmann recreated iconic photo moments from Sabatini’s run through the early 1990s when she was one of the world’s top tennis players.

“I had so much fun recreating three of @sabatinigaby’s iconic looks. I’ve always loved her. Happy Halloween!” the world’s No. 1 tennis influencer, as named by OutKick, wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been told I resemble her a variety of times throughout my career, which has always been a fun compliment for me.”



Rachel Stuhlmann, who is being called the Paige Spiranac of tennis social media influencing, went as tennis legend Gabriela Sabatini for Halloween. / Instagram Story / Getty Images

It’s been a huge month for Stuhlmann who saw a dramatic 30,000 Instagram follower jump after declaring in mid-October that she’s single and ready to dominate the tennis-influencing game like Paige Spiranac has done for golf.

“I want to do photoshoots and show that tennis is cool and that it can be hot and fun,” Rachel told JAM Press.

And then she kept her word and released this Halloween shoot. This is why Stuhlmann is pulling away from the rest of the tennis influencers. She’s delivering right now. It’s like a guy who was moved into the three-hole to drive in runs. There’s pressure, but when you’re on top of your game, you deliver and the world takes notice.

That’s where Stuhlmann finds herself right now.

It’s not lost on the content world that Stuhlmann channeled her inner Sabatini, but that she went for a trifecta of photos. That shows her desire to crush the competition.

Some of these Instagram pretenders do one photo just to satisfy the Meta algorithm. Not Rachel, who celebrated a birthday last week.

She’s hungry. Her schedule is loaded with tennis travel and after a 30,000 follower explosion, one has to believe she’ll be making the trip Down Under when the Australian Open begins in January.

Make it happen, tennis brands.

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlman recreates Gabriela Sabatini’s VIP magazine appearance. / Instagram