The Paige Spiranac Of Tennis Makes A Big Announcement, Raiders ‘Karen’ Acting Like An Idiot & Travel Drama At Miami International

And best holiday wishes to all of you

• Sean K., a great member of the TNML, writes:

Just a short note to wish you and your family a ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Happy New Year.’ Thanks as always for what you do as the ‘Screencaps Maestro.’ It is one of the high points of my day, reading the daily ‘Screencaps’ missive.

And I’ll be thinking of the Screencaps community as I settle in to watch my two favorite Christmas movies this year: ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Lethal Weapon.’ Those two films epitomize the brash take-no-prisoners approach of all the ‘Screencaps’ commentary from readers! Best wishes for the year ahead!

Kinsey:

What’s the play this year for the holiday weekend? Are you guys still into bourbon over Christmas? I haven’t taken the pulse of the community lately, so let’s do that today. Anyone traveling to a very long-distance destination? Duluth, MN to Australia? Maybe a very strange location for the holiday break? Maldives? Northern Alaska? The Amazon Jungle? How are we feeling about a worthless Broncos-Rams Christmas Day game? At least Packers-Dolphins in the early window has playoff implications. There are going to be some incredible family Christmas Eve gatherings with a full slate of NFL games. All eyes need to be on Saints-Browns in Cleveland where a blizzard will develop starting Friday. We’re about to see how Deshaun Watson can perform in blizzards. It’s must-watch TV. One other thing on my mind, what do you guys think of the NFL Ticket possibly ending up on YouTube TV? Are you a buyer in that situation? They could set the yearly price at $249.99 and I wouldn’t blink. In fact, I’m already thinking of where more TVs can go in the basement.

This is such a sad situation when Franco Harris was set to be honored Saturday night during the Raiders-Steelers game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

BREAKING: Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored “The Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died at 72. Harris won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s. https://t.co/eGskrbXh2H — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2022

Yes, Screencaps will be active through the Christmas holiday weekend. You’ll get Christmas Eve Screencaps. You’ll get Christmas Day Screencaps. December 26th Screencaps.

Yes, I’ve heard from those of you having trouble with Instagram photos not loading. We’ll continue to work through the issues. Remember, we’re at the mercy most of the time with Meta and the API code that allows us to embed images.

Advice for the southerners on how to get the grill up to temp in the extreme cold

No offense to all the other cold weather pit masters out there, but I’m trusting Guy G. in western New York with this subject. Guy G. lives in an area south of Buffalo where he gets pummeled with snow. This guy has like 500 cords of wood stockpiled on his property. He might not deal with the coldest of temperatures like people in International Falls, but this guy knows winter grilling.

• Guy G. writes:

There are a few ways that I get the grills moving in the middle of winter. I don’t stand in the garage, I don’t have a roof over my grills. They are cold!



The gas grill is eliminated for the winter. It is there, but unless we have a 35*+ day, its not getting turned on. The griddle is tough too, but can be done. Crank all the burners way up, and put ‘steam covers’ over as much as possible. With this, the heat stays on top. It does take about 30 minutes to get the griddle high enough.

The best way to do it, is with an enclosed cooker, with charcoal or wood. My Egg and Weber are my go-to units. With each of these, using more than usual is the way to go. Get the charcoal in your chimney cherry hot, before putting it in. Once you pour it into your grill, add a few chunks of hardwood to the outside, for added heat and flavor.

The wood smoker is out, as that would take a week to heat that steel! But, the pellet smoker gets up to temp well, and will stay there.



All of this is best with beef or pork. Chicken gets difficult to make, without drying it out. Best to roast or smoke those through the winter.

For the ‘bread truck’ the other day, having pigs at the house, we take all kinds of odd things home. Scraps from family members, old bread, spent grains…. I think the oddest thing we took home, was a couple bags of kettle corn pieces. All the little pieces that fall through the screen, or got burned. They are well-fed!

Safe travels this weekend Screencappers. Merry Christmas! May Santa bring us a Bills Super Bowl win!

• Rich E. writes:

Go to Harbor Freight or a similar discount hardware store and buy a welding blanket. Then wrap the smoker like a Christmas present save for the exhaust. That type of blanket can easily handle the relatively low temps a smoker does its work at.

• Lloyd W. writes:

It’s going to be cold in Clearwater/Largo this weekend so I can relate.

Here’s the story. In “Weber’s Big Book of Grilling” they tell the story of how Weber grills became a national brand.

In the mid 60’s they wanted to get them in the Sears stores and catalog. They arranged a meeting at Sears headquarters for a demonstration.

Long story short, these poor bastards were gilling on a terrace at the top of Sears Tower and it’s -30 F. Snowing, wind blowing etc.

They served perfectly cooked beef loin, sides, and rolls all made on Weber grills.

They had to cook the beef loin an hour longer than they thought they would.

They also held foods in the Weber for service

Needless to say, you now know why people outside of Chicagoland know the name Weber.

My advice. Practice. Burn something, undercook something.

Buy cheap cuts of meat, cook too high, cook too low..You’ll figure it out. Get good at hot weather grilling. Take notes if you need to. BUY A GOOD THERMOMETER AND PUT IT AT GRATE LEVEL! TEL-TRU are the ones that come on the best smokers out of central Texas (#not sponsored) for a smoker installed easily with a drill bit and step drill. THIS IS NOT OPTIONAL.

Try different charcoal and make adjustments. Make it good enough for you. You are the most critical person of your own cooking. Once you master a Weber you can cook on anything. It really is the most challenging equipment to master a good piece of meat on.

I make beef plate ribs, pork butt and brisket on mine. Yes, you can do that on a 22.5″ Weber!

The difference between a master and a beginner is that the master has made more mistakes than the beginner, learned lessons and made adjustments.

Merry Christmas and happy New Year everyone. Just act like you are working until about noon tomorrow and no one will notice the rest of the week.

Thanks for keeping my morning entertaining!

Lazy announcers using “foot in the ground”

• Tony C. is fired up this morning over announcers who have a catchphrase and then run it straight into the ground:

Long-time reader, first-time writer. Earlier this year there was debate about Collinsworth etc and other announcers quality, even muting them.

But I would like to point out a blanket statement completely stupid announcers seem to keep saying more and more as both seasons have progressed.

“He put his foot in the ground and _.”

Or “He just needs to put his foot in the ground and then___.”

Multiple announcers, multiple networks and college and pro football games. It’s just lazy and to be honest just sounds kind of dumb.

Has anyone else noticed this wonky phrase or am I just an anti-foot-in-ground guy?

Merry Christmas & Happy new Year Joe and thanks for the community I’m glad bellybutton gate seems to have run its course as I personally am taking an IG model break haha

Kinsey:

I had some extra time this morning — not sure how — and that allowed me to do a little Big J investigating on this “foot in the ground” thing. It turns out Twitter users have been fired up such statements going back years.

Announcer cliché I'm getting sick of "he stuck his foot in the ground and turned up field" #footinground — Glenn Younes (@gunitradio) January 2, 2015

“Stick his foot in the ground” is the new “he’s got a great motor” which was the new “running downhill” which was the new “stretch the field” in the long history of overused announcer-speak — Lou DeGeorge (@LDeGeorge) January 2, 2022

New football announcer pet peeve: "he puts his foot in the ground…" haha no shit, where else is he gonna put it ? — Alex Brink (@abrink827) January 1, 2022

Things to remember:

If the color analyst is using the term, you need to remember that most of these guys are dumb jocks and once a football cliché is in his head, he’s going to run it into the ground. It’s like “high motor” typically being used to describe a white guy who is slow compared to the other guys on the field, but works harder to get the most out of his skills. What, black guys can’t be “high motor” guys? That’s ridiculous. High motor should be used to describe guys who are hauling ass from sideline to sideline playing like they’re 10 years old in the backyard against buddies. If it’s a play-by-play guy using “foot in the ground” it’s a case where he thinks such a phrase will make him sound elite. Remember, the blue checkmarks think the consumers are the morons and they’re superior. Give a blue checkmark a press pass to a sporting event and he/she will transform into a superior being. Trust me.

Hope that helps.

NBA inflation

• John in SD writes:

A telltale sign that inflation is out of control in this country; Phoenix Suns who’ve never won an NBA championship, are sold/worth $3,999,999,999 and the Mercury is sold/worth a $1.

The $4 billion deal, which also includes the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, would be a record price paid for an NBA franchise.



This number is a whopping $1 billion more than @sportico valued the @suns last week in the NBA Valuations pic.twitter.com/ypl68vxm2p — Sportico (@Sportico) December 20, 2022

Kinsey:

Imagine being in the negotiating room for this deal. You want to own a sports team? Oh yeah? Well, we’re going to test you — the deal includes putting up with losing money on women’s basketball so that the NBA can keep the wokes satisfied and believing the NBA cares about women’s basketball.

Good luck to Mat Ishiba and his family as they enter this woke hellscape. He’ll eventually get to compete against LeBron as an owner when Bron Bron woke shames the NBA into locating a franchise in Las Vegas.

Further dunking on me as the most successful Vandy law school class of 2004 grad my buddy Justin Ishbia, and his brother Mat, just bought the Phoenix Suns for $4 billion. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 20, 2022

Charcuterie bros in Les Halles De Nimes, France

• Mike T. had his head on a swivel today in France:

And the Nimes De Arenes

• Mike T. writes:

Built in 70 AD shortly after the Coliseum in Rome Still used for bullfighting and in fantastic shape.

Kinsey:

And yet here in the U.S. we can’t save our coliseums like my beloved Hara Arena in Trotwood, Ohio which hosted such events as the pre-Halloween Nirvana show in 1993 and a 1964 Rolling Stones show that was attended by like 300 people and described as horrible. And don’t forget October 1983 when Andre the Giant & Ivan Putski defeating WWF Tag Champs Wild Samoans Afa & Sika?

We must do better in protecting our own coliseums.

Sure, a tornado hit Hara a few years back leading to bulldozers coming in and leveling the barn, but it was a cesspool mess before the tornado.

The lesson today is that we need to build coliseums that will last at least 300-400 years. 1900-plus years is a big ask.

That’s it, the winter solstice Screencaps is in the books. Stay warm. Good luck with the grills. Look on the bright side, the days start getting longer and golf isn’t that far off.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” – Ferris Bueller.



Like this sunset that was missed by about five minutes.



🎥The afterglow of a 3 p.m. sunset from the beach.#Timelapse #Winter #Solstice pic.twitter.com/x9YsQnla3k — Alaska Region (@AKForestService) December 20, 2022

Go give ’em hell at work and let’s keep the hammer down until closing up shop for that beautiful slate of Saturday NFL games.

Have a great day across this incredible place we call home.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Nasdaq 100 Total Returns

2000: -37%

2001: -33%

2002: -38%

2003: +50%

2004: +11%

2005: +2%

2006: +7%

2007: +19%

2008: -42%

2009: +55%

2010: +20%

2011: +4%

2012: +18%

2013: +37%

2014: +19%

2015: +10%

2016: +7%

2017: +33%

2018: +.04%

2019: +39%

2020: +49%

2021: +27%

2022 YTD: -32% — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) December 20, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

THE HOES ARE STILL ALIVE pic.twitter.com/EN5I88wOwt — erin alyce (@herooine) December 20, 2022

Is it really that serious? 😳 pic.twitter.com/0KAJSip87I — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) December 21, 2022

Someone find me this man. I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in “her” stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/gaKuSv3YqO — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) December 21, 2022

A Mike Leach gem, courtesy of Gardner Minshew. Hear how Leach convinced Minshew’s friend to show his butt tattoo at Ruth’s Chris Steak House after the CFB awards show in Atlanta.



“In the middle of this whole deal, he made us form a human wall so he could see my friend’s butt.” pic.twitter.com/Pbc1pDj1xT — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 20, 2022

A Mashed Potato Hot Tub. We’re jumping in. pic.twitter.com/BDOfqP3D8V — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 20, 2022

#Dawgs Now this is an ELITE Holiday display in Braselton! Via Tina Jones/Facebook 🔈

💯🐶🏆 #GoDawgs #NationalChampions pic.twitter.com/anXhmcEKjd — GATA National Champion Dawgs (@BassinDawg) December 19, 2022

Looks like we have a holiday travel situation at Miami International Airport (onlyinfloridaa/IG) pic.twitter.com/rfw1Lx4EfT — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 21, 2022

Innocent Until Proven Guilty® pic.twitter.com/WEEOCTUUbo — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 21, 2022

#BREAKING UPDATE: 2 Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital with MINOR INJURIES.



The driver of the truck that the train struck was NOT HURT, officials just announced. pic.twitter.com/asOnZx7vcC — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) December 20, 2022

1982 Friday the 13th – Part 2 – 1st Print Factory-Sealed VHS Tape – IGS NM 7.5/EX 7 📼



Bid now: https://t.co/fgyvn4iJKB pic.twitter.com/uat02BzhoT — Goldin (@GoldinCo) December 20, 2022

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school https://t.co/x3hX4rRoqg pic.twitter.com/CYMNqhmNgH — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2022

The Texas Special leaves Austin, 1948. What a great-looking locomotive! pic.twitter.com/Cn0HlsaYEU — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) December 20, 2022

This is not terrible. pic.twitter.com/ZfdLXDOumg — The Chad Dukes Show (@chaddukes) December 21, 2022