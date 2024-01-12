The OutKick Wild Card Weekend Drinking Game

Videos by OutKick

Who’s ready to drink?!?

If you’re looking to crush some beers this weekend or do some Fireball shots, the OutKick Culture Department has the perfect Wild Card Weekend Drinking Game to play while watching six games on one of the coldest weekends of the year.

Sit back with a case of beer next to your recliner and get to work. Those cold ones aren’t going to drink themselves.

Saturday, Jan. 13

*Disclaimer* — This drinking game is for entertainment purposes only. We’re not actually telling you to drink alcohol. Always drink in moderation. Know when to say, “No, I’ve had too much because Romo won’t stop saying ‘Jim’ in every sentence.”

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans (NBC; Noah Eagle play-by-play, Todd Blackledge analyst)

AFC: 8:10 p.m. (ET) (6) Miami Dolphins at (3) Kansas City Chiefs (Peacock; Mike Tirico play-by-play, Jason Garrett analyst)

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC: 1:00 p.m. (ET) (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS; Jim Nantz play-by-play, Tony Romo analyst)

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys (2) (FOX; Kevin Burkhardt play-by-play, Greg Olsen analyst)

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions (NBC; Mike Tirico play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth analyst)

Monday, Jan. 15

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC; Joe Buck play-by-play, Troy Aikman analyst)