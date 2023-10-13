The OutKick Six Pack For NFL Week 6: Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

We went 3-3 last week with the six pack and got a cover by the Chiefs already last night to run our record to 20-21 in NFL picks on the season.

So we’re close to moving in to positive gambling territory, which I’m confident we will do with our six pack this week.

Reminder: Kelly Stewart, aka Kelly in Vegas, and I are doing a weekly college football and NFL gambling show called “The Fade,” it’s up on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, you name it, I can’t even keep up with all the ways they distribute our shows now. It’s also up as an audio only show on all the podcasting platforms. We appreciate all of you consuming the shows any way you can.

Okay, let’s get right to it and give you six winners in the six pack this week.

Ravens at Titans, the under 41.5

Reminder, this is a LONDON KICKOFF.

So get your bets in now.

The Raven and Titan defenses have been solid and the offenses have been an inconsistent mess. I think that continues in London, where unders have tended to predominate in these games.

Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill both have limited playmakers and have struggled to extend drives and line up explosive plays. We get more of the same this weekend and if you take the under you’ll have a second NFL win for the week before you even finish breakfast. (And maybe even have woken up.)

49ers -6.5 when given out on Wednesday, now -9.5 at Browns

I still like the 49ers here, but the fact that this number was ever under a touchdown, to me, is wild.

Given that Deshaun Watson appears unwilling to play despite being medically cleared — can we get the guy a therapeutic massage? — the line continues to run out. But does Watson really make that much of a difference here? The Browns have a good defense and no offense to speak of with Watson or anyone else at quarterback. I think the 49ers, who are clearly the best team in the NFL so far, still cover this inflated line.

The Browns defense is, however, very solid, but with limited offensive points coming, this feels like a 49ers cover and under play.

But don’t worry about that for now, just hop aboard the 49ers cover express and ride it to a victory.

Panthers at Dolphins -13.5

Last week we took the Dolphins as 10+ point favorites over the Giants and got the cover and this week we’re going to take them as big favorites for another week over another bad team, the Panthers.

This Dolphins offense behind Tua, Tyreek and Waddle continues to flourish and even with health issues at running back with Achane, I expect the offense to continue to post big numbers.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers haven’t quit, they’re just really bad.

That’s a bad situation going on the road against Tua and company.

The Dolphins win by 20+.

Colts at Jags, the over 46.5 when given out on Wednesday, now 44.5

This is a total Minshew Mania play, I think Gardner Minshew goes back to Jacksonville, balls out, and we get a shootout between the Colts and Jags.

I know that neither team has looked particularly explosive so far this season, but buckle up, the points are going to rain down this weekend and Trevor Lawrence is going to get some spice in the Jags often moribund offense too.

This line has actually moved against us since I gave it out on Wednesday, but that only makes me love it more.

Take the over in north Florida.

Saints at Texans, the under 42.5

The Saints almost singlehandedly blew up our under in Saints-Pats this week, but I think that 34 point outburst told us more about the Patriots awfulness than it did the Saints offense hitting its stride.

CJ Stroud is the NFL rookie of the year at this point — and significantly outplaying Anthony Richardson, who can’t stay healthy, and Bryce Young, who isn’t distinguishing himself when he’s on the field so far — but this Saints defense has been excellent so far this year and the under is 5-0 so far in Saints games.

That under train keeps chugging along.

Take the under and notch another win.

Patriots at Raiders – 3

If Bill Belichick had retired when Tom Brady left the Patriots, Belichick’s reputation as the greatest NFL coach of all time would still be intact.

Instead he’s tried to rebuild the Patriots and the result is now Belichick looks awfully similar to every other NFL coach, when he’s had an incredible quarterback he’s won a lot of games, when he’s had any other quarterback, he’s a below .500 head coach.

Here’s an easy debate for all the sports talk radio people out there, whose reputation has declined more over the past two years, Bill Belichick or Russell Wilson? That’s a good one, my read is the answer is Wilson because he’s no longer a hall of famer.

Anyway, the Raiders win and cover the three at home, pushing the Patriots even higher up the draft board and leading to a once crazy question, could Bob Kraft fire Bill Belichick?

I’m so confident of this game, in fact, that, tap the veins, it’s the blood bank guarantee.

There you have it, boys and girls, we are going 6-0 and moving into positive territory on our NFL gambling picks for the week.

Get your bets in now.