‘The Out-Laws’ Is An Incredibly Fun Non-Woke Comedy Film

“The Out-Laws” with Adam DeVine and Pierce Brosnan is a must-watch film for comedy fans.

People are craving great non-woke content, especially when it comes to comedy. Instead of pushing the limits, comedy is now incredibly vanilla.

Vanilla equals boring in most facets of life, and it’s DEFINITELY boring when it comes to humor. It’s been more than a decade since Hollywood regularly cranked out elite funny films. People and studios are just too scared to upset the woke mob.

Enter “The Out-Laws” on Netflix.

“The Out-Laws” is an exceptional comedy movie. (Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023)

“The Out-Laws” is great.

The film with Pierce Brosnan, Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev and Ellen Barkin is one of the best comedies I’ve seen in a long time.

The plot is pretty simple. Owen (DeVine) is set to marry is sweetheart Parker (Dobrev) when he parents arrive in town for the wedding (Barkin and Brosnan). Shortly afterwards, Owen’s bank is robbed and the FBI believes the infamous Ghost Bandit robbers are responsible.

“The Out-Laws” isn’t woke at all. (Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

Almost immediately, Owen begins to suspect his soon-to-be in-laws are responsible for the bank robbery and might secretly be the most prolific bank robbers in America.

From there, it’s off to the races.

Adam DeVine delivers great comedy.

Without spoiling anything, the film is wildly entertaining and there’s not one shred of wokeness in it. That really shouldn’t surprise anyone.

DeVine was the star of “Workaholics,” which was one of the last few non-woke comedy productions Hollywood put weight behind. He also recently went viral for ripping how Hollywood won’t green light non-woke comedies anymore.

Fortunately, he teamed up with Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions for “The Out-Laws.” That means he could do the one thing nobody is allowed to do anymore:

Be funny.

“The Out-Laws” is a very fun movie. (Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023)

“The Out-Laws” features nonstop laughs, and I legit found myself cackling at a few points. There’s even a great reference to Brosnan’s epic run as James Bond. The movie is very self-aware of what it is and what it isn’t.

It’s not trying to win any awards. It’s simply attempting to take fans on a very fun ride full of jokes for 95 minutes.

Plus, how can anyone say no to Nina Dobrev?

“The Out-Laws” is perfect for you if you’re looking for a very fun non-woke comedy. Hopefully, its success helps reminds Hollywood studios people want content that is simply fun, not lecturing.