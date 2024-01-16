Remake Of ‘The Office’ In Development: DETAILS

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like fans of “The Office” might get a new version of the show in the future.

The hit NBC classic about a fake paper company ended in 2013 more than a decade ago, but it’s still regularly streamed by diehard fans. The show with Steve Carell has never left the culture, and clips routinely surface on social media.

There’s long been whispers about whether or not the show would return. There’s been nothing to suggest it’s ever come close to actually happening, but it sounds like that’s changing.

The Hollywood Reporter reported creator Greg Daniels is putting together “a writers room in his continued efforts to revive” the series “with a new take.”

However, fans shouldn’t expect to see the original cast in the remake if it actually happens. THR reported Daniels isn’t interested in pursuing that kind of remake/reboot, but the new “series would potentially exist in the same world” without being a direct replica.

A remake of “The Office” with a new spin reportedly in the works. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Is remaking “The Office” a good idea?

First off, I’m a huge fan of “The Office.” I think it’s one of the best shows ever made, and I’m willing to die on that hill.

It’s without question the best ensemble cast ever assembled, and I watch the Christmas episodes every single year.

It’s the perfect way to get into the Christmas mood.

Being such a massive fan is one of the reasons I’m very skeptical about a reboot/remake with a new spin being made.

Why is this necessary? “The Office” was perfect and ended in perfect fashion. Now, fans get to sit back and repeatedly binge all the old episodes – some of which are nearly two decades old.

I can guarantee you the most dedicated fans don’t want to see the legacy of the NBC classic messed with.

Will a reboot of “The Office” happen? (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage)

I would actually be more optimistic if a reboot was done with at least most of the original cast. That would take fans right back to the world we all left in 2013.

Doing a reboot from scratch and putting a new spin on it sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. What if it goes woke? What if it’s not funny? There are landmines all around that idea, and I’m not super pumped about it.

Now, if a reboot could be done where it’s awesome, hilarious, fun and just like the original, then that’d be a different story. However, I’m being very cautious with the idea a remake “The Office” is a guaranteed hit. Some shows and movies should simply be left in the past where they belong. Not everything needs to be messed with. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.