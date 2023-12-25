Celebrate Christmas With The Best Xmas Moments From ‘The Office’

Videos by OutKick

It’s officially Christmas, and there’s no doubt the best way to get in the mood for a day of gifts and great food is with “The Office.”

The legendary NBC show ran for nine incredible seasons before the cameras shut off for the last time. Even though the final episode aired in May 2013 – more than a decade ago – the show lives on as strong as ever.

The entire Peacock brand is essentially built on people who still want to watch “The Office” and see Steve Carell cut it loose as Michael Scott.

Among the greatest episodes the show ever produced are the Christmas episodes. Just to save you all the time and energy of searching for the episodes, the tweet below has every single one listed.

For fans of The Office, here are all the Christmas episodes:



-Season 2, episode 10

-Season 3, episodes 10, 11

-Season 5, episode 11

-Season 6, episode 13

-Season 7, episodes 11, 12

-Season 8, episode 10

-Season 9, episode 9



Merry Christmas and happy viewing! pic.twitter.com/rZj1khZOlq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2023

“The Office” Christmas moments remain legendary.

Now, I hope you already have a nice plate of food in front of you, maybe a Christmas mimosa or a beer – no judgement here! – perhaps some gifts have been opened and spirits are high.

If that’s the case, then let’s roll and do this thing.

Have you broken any ribs laughing through all that? I hope so because every single one of those clips remains outstanding. You simply can’t beat “The Office.”

Even after all this time, it still hits the spot time and time again, especially on Christmas.

I hope you all have an outstanding Christmas full of joy and plenty of other fun things. Let me know what you’re up to and thoughts on “The Office” at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.