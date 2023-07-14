The Oakland A’s Are So Cheap They Wouldn’t Even Send Their Mascot To Seattle For All-Star week

Videos by OutKick

The Oakland A’s are baseball’s laughingstock.

From their historically poor start, to the unimaginably bad attendance, to their crumbling home stadium.

In fact, the franchise is so hopelessly inept they’re moving to Las Vegas in the next few years.

A’s owner John Fisher is famously cheap, even by the standards of other owners. But his cheapness reached new heights during Major League Baseball’s recent All-Star week in Seattle.

Seattle Mariners mascot “Mariner Moose” posted a photo from T-Mobile Park of the league’s mascots.

Except there’s just one missing.

Turns out I’m the hostest with the mostest ☺️ pic.twitter.com/9moH2Ocp9N — Mariner Moose (@MarinerMoose) July 11, 2023

Stomper, the Oakland A’s elephant mascot.

OAKLAND, CA – JULY 31: The Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper stands on the field during the anthem prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on July 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Blue Jays 6-2. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Oakland A’s Continue To Be An Embarrassment

Sending your mascot to All-Star week isn’t a the world’s biggest deal.

But when every other team can pony up the plane flight to Seattle, it’s absurd not to.

Especially considering Seattle is so relatively close to Oakland.

But apparently Fisher didn’t believe it necessary to spend the $100 to fly Stomper to Seattle to participate with the rest of the mascots.

On its own, it’s a small issue that has no impact on the on-field product the A’s put out. But when taken as part of a pattern with Fisher, it speaks to his disinterest in building the organization.

Instead, it increasingly feels like he bought the team to turn into a real estate investment in Las Vegas. Preferably with the help of local taxpayers. Help that Nevada politicians provided.

Stomper will presumably make his triumphant return Friday night when the A’s host the Minnesota Twins in Oakland.

Assuming Fisher’s still making his salary payments.