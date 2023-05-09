The Nuggets Still Won’t Stop Suns’ Devin Booker In Game 5

Videos by OutKick

I discussed this while previewing the 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals between the Denver Nuggets (2-2) and the Phoenix Suns (2-2). But, Denver cannot stop Phoenix All-Star Devin Booker.

The Nuggets only have two good on-ball defenders: SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and SF Aaron Gordon. KCP is too small to guard Suns wing Kevin Durant and is getting BODIED by Booker in this series.

Booker’s point prop for Suns-Nuggets Game 5 is set at 31.5 (-125/-105), which was the same price for Game 4. I feel about as bad for Caldwell-Pope as someone can feel for a professional making roughly $13 million per year.

KCP is completely helpless in this series. Booker throat-punched him and the Nuggets Saturday, scoring 36 points on 14-of-18 shooting. He has put up at least 35 points in six of his eight games in these playoffs.

Devin Booker:



“Why are you leaving [KD] open?”



Elite teammate pic.twitter.com/AEsrhbKkDX — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) May 8, 2023

"I don't usually get open shots, so this is a new thing with having KD's gravity on the floor."



Devin Booker also credits the screens set by Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale for his offensive success in the series.#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/Xc5viRbQJI — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2023

This isn’t changing because Denver doesn’t have enough defenders and Gordon has to stick to Durant. Also, Chris Paul‘s injury forces Booker to be Phoenix’s point guard, which makes it harder for the Nuggets to double Booker.

There was a play in Game 4 where Denver tried to send a double on Booker and he drained a 25-plus-footer before the double got there. It’s pretty much unfair because Booker can get almost any shot he wants.

Suns’ Devin Booker goes to the rack during the game during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the Ball Arena in Denver. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

During the Suns-Nuggets Game 4 broadcast, the commentators said only three players in NBA playoff history have averaged 30 points per game on 60% shooting: Wilt Chamberlin, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Booker.

I’m not trying to be hyperbolic but Booker is playing some of the best offense I’ve ever seen. Being in the same discussion as Wilt and Kareem pretty much confirms that.

BET: Suns’ Devin Booker OVER 31.5 points (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook

