Adrenaline-Packed Trailer Drops For New Spy Series ‘The Night Agent’

“The Night Agent” seems like it’s likely going to be an awesome show.

Netflix dropped a full trailer for the series Thursday, and as expected, it is intense and full of violence. The plot is simply described as, “While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.”

While that seems pretty straightforward, those of us who are familiar with the book the series is based on knows it gets very complicated. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s a great thing.

Watch the trailer below.

“The Night Agent” looks incredible.

To be clear, I haven’t finished reading the book yet. I’m about halfway through. As soon as the first teaser dropped, I immediately ordered it. How could I not?

It’s about a federal agent caught up in a sinister conspiracy he has to unwind before everything comes crashing down.

That’s one of the plot templates that is guaranteed to be a success more times than not. Americans love espionage stories because many people don’t inherently trust the government. It doesn’t take an expert to figure out.

“The Night Agent” looks like it’s going to be a guaranteed hit.

What I can say from what I’ve read from the book so far is that if Netflix sticks to the source material, “The Night Agent” is going to be legit.

It has double-crossing, violence, a little sexually charged relationship between the main characters and it just throws you curveball after curveball.

It’s the definition of a page-turner. The preview for “The Night Agent” certainly makes it seem like the show won’t stray much at all.

“The Night Agent” looks awesome. (Credit: Netflix)

You can catch “The Night Agent” starting March 23 on Netflix. I can’t wait to binge and get you guys a review. Also, if you haven’t read the book, it’s definitely worth your time. It’s absolutely addicting.