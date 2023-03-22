The NHLPA Just Put Out What Is Quite Possibly The Most Boring Player Poll Ever

Videos by OutKick

I’m a sucker for a good player poll. In this case, the word “sucker” is apropos because I was roped into reading through, quite possibly the dullest player poll ever.

Just a couple of weeks, ago the NFLPA did a players poll, and it gave us some juicy tidbits. For instance, it allowed players to put some teams on blast for sub-par working conditions. I figured it was the NHL’s chance to get the people talking. Maybe they’d bash Madison Square Garden for having the worst ice surface. Perhaps some players would point to a fanbase they think is the worst. I figured we could even get lucky and one player would get called out as the dirtiest in the league.

No, nope, and heeeeeeellll naw.

Instead, we got the safest, most boring, poll I’ve ever read. At the worst of times, it bordered on nonsensical.

The On-Ice Questions Were Dull And Predictable

There were some standard fair questions that players answered about on-ice topics. The goalie or player you want in a must-win game for instance.

Andrei Vasilevskiy and. Connor McDavid won those categories while Sidney Crosby and Aleksander Barkov were named “most complete” and “most underrated” players respectively.

In a winner take all game, @Vasilevskiy88 gets the nod from his fellow players as the most-desired starter between the pipes.



For a second straight year, the @TBLightning netminder takes the win in this category. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/u4HzfWg1yG — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

Since being drafted in 2015, @cmcdavid97 has taken the league by storm. Continuously putting up video game-like numbers, it’s not surprising his peers would select the @EdmontonOilers superstar as the forward who would make the biggest mark in a must-win game. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/RpiG4f8nSv — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

No. 87 has it all!



The players voted Sidney Crosby as the game’s most complete player – a category he has won or tied for the top spot in four straight seasons! #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/G2fbCjqqgU — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

Though @Barkovsasha95 is widely viewed as an elite player, his peers believe the @FlaPanthers captain still deserves more credit. They’ve voted him the most underrated player in the league. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/Jmt3BibC9s — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

Of the on-ice categories the most interesting was “player you hate playing against, but would love to have on your team.” While an interesting question, this one yielded a predictable winner: Brad Marchand.

Opposing players have a love-hate relationship with Brad Marchand.



The forward can rack up points and get under the skin of his opponents. That’s why, for the 2nd straight season, the players would rather have him on their squad than compete against him. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/nOqk0Dwjju — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

Then of course, there was the shoe-horned in “which female player would you most like to play with” because you’ve got to get that progressive street cred at every turn.

On the biggest stage, @pou29 always does something unforgettable!



Her reputation and impact on and off the ice are why NHLPA members would love to play alongside her! #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/MZmoLGyO3b — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

Although, if we’re being honest, Marie-Philip Poulin and Hllary Knight are tough to argue,

One of the big things that bugged me about this list was that it was all positive. No “worst” anything. Instead of the worst ice surface, we only had the best ice surface, which went to Montreal’s Bell Centre.

The destiny run continues for the @centrebell! The players voted the arena the best ice to play on across the league for the fifth year! #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/w0qtuYyZBa — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

I hoped that the off-ice awards would make things interesting… but alas, they did not do that.

Player Poll Revealed That Pro Athletes In Their 20s And 30s Enjoy Vegas

The “off-ice” questions — of which there were a whopping three — were just as boring as the on-ice questions. If not more so (if you can believe that).

Like this one: what is the best city in which to have a day off?

Let’s see… where would a bunch of young millionaires enjoy themselves the most. Hm… I’m gonna guess… Columbus.

82 games and 32 cities.



When it comes to days off, the players view Las Vegas as the best city to enjoy for the second straight season. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/2SGc80YH3Q — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

Dammit, I was so close.

Now it’s time for the category we’ve all been waiting for: player with the best shoes.

No. I’m serious. Why ask about their least favorite cities, teams, or fanbases when we can ask who buys cool shoes?

Well, the winner was Auston Matthews.

Strolling right to the top of a new category.



While @AM34 has been voted most fashionable in previous years, this time the nod is given to his shoe game. The @MapleLeafs sniper walks into each rink, dripping in style. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/MhCaYGtncX — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

Then came the category that bugged me more than any other: Best locker room guy.

Why did this one bother me? Because players can only pick someone they’ve played with, that means that tons of names were getting thrown into this category.

The winner — with a whopping 3.8% of the vote (there were 384 votes cast for this question) — is Marc-Andre Fleury.

Flowers always make people smile.



The players voted @mnwild goaltender Marc-André Fleury as the best guy in the locker room. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/aRP50j5DPF — NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 22, 2023

3.8% was the winning percentage of the vote? Isn’t that within the margin of error or something (I barely got through high school statistics).

Hopefully, when the NHLPA does this again, they start asking some decent questions. Ones that allow players to give honest answers and maybe shine a light on potential issues the way the NFLPA did.

