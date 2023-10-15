The NFL Is Considering A Super Bowl In London And We Can’t Let That Happen

Videos by OutKick

Our forefathers did not fight the Revolutionary War just so the British can turn around and take our Super Bowl.

Over the past several years, the NFL has made a concerted effort to expand its product into the international market. Recently, we’ve seen games in Mexico and Germany, but the league’s most desired target, obviously, is the U.K.

For the past 16 years, the NFL has been playing games in London.

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

That’s all fine and good. I get that the league is trying to make money from as many fans as possible. And the players I’ve spoken to all enjoy the experience of an occasional overseas game.

But this week, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFL is considering holding a Super Bowl in London. And this is where I put my foot down.

The Super Bowl is as American as apple pie.

Americans look forward to Super Bowl Sunday as much as they look forward to Christmas, Thanksgiving or the birth of their first child. And everyone goes hard for the big game — even if their team isn’t in it. Last year, an estimated 16.1 million people missed work the day after the Super Bowl.

On the bright side, though, a game in London would start three hours earlier. So you might have time to sleep off your Super Bowl hangover before you have to think about going to work on Monday.

But that’s beside the point.

Would the UEFA Champions League ever have its title game in Chicago? How about we hold the Australian National Rugby League Championship in Denver with a celebratory dinner at Outback Steakhouse?

Of course not. Because that would be ridiculous. Just as ridiculous as having OUR Super Bowl in a soccer stadium in front of a bunch of people who think Derrick Henry sells cars for a living.

An international Super Bowl would be a slap in the face to the core fanbase.

Cities fight hard to get a Super Bowl. Because the big game is basically a money-printing machine.

Hosting a Super Bowl not only means putting your city in the spotlight, but it also means bringing in hundreds of millions in tourism dollars. Host Committees and the NFL claim the game can spur $300 to $500 million dollars of spending in a city.

And Goodell acknowledged that fact this week.

“I think being able to play it in one of our cities — it’s at a huge economic boost to those cities,” Goodell said. “Our fans live in those cities also. I think that is important. Not that we do not have great fans here [in London]; we do. So, as the international series develops, maybe that is a possibility as we play more games here.”

The average price for a ticket to Super Bowl LVII was a whopping $8,000. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

And while I’m all for businesses (especially small, locally-owned ones) benefitting from the Super Bowl, that’s not even the main reason I want the NFL’s championship game to remain stateside.

See, the Super Bowl — and I’m talking about the game itself, not the festivities surrounding it — is already criminally inaccessible for the average fan. Unless you’re loaded, know all the right people or otherwise willing to shell out tens of thousands, you’re probably not getting a ticket for the big game.

As a Miami Dolphins fan, I’ve been waiting my whole life to see my team in a Super Bowl. Wishful thinking, I’m already emptying my piggy bank to figure out how I can fit a trip to Vegas and a $10,000 ticket into my budget this year. And it’s not looking good.

The point: Going to a United States Super Bowl is hard enough. Moving the game to London would make the game completely unreachable for the average fan — you know, the millions of us who watch the games religiously every Sunday.

I’m sure the celebrities and corporate fat cats will be fine with a quick trip across the pond, though.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

So is this actually happening?

As of right now, no.

While Goodell said league executives have definitely thrown around the idea of a London Super Bowl, nothing is in the works just yet.

“I think right now our formula will stay the same about playing [Super Bowls] in cities that have franchises,” Goodell said.

The next three Super Bowls are already spoken for anyway with Las Vegas, New Orleans and Santa Clara. Hypothetically speaking, this means that London couldn’t host a Super Bowl until the 2026 season at the earliest.

But after that, anything can happen. And I don’t trust Roger Goodell any farther than I can throw a spiral. So maybe start saving your money now.

