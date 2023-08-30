The New Odell? Giants WR Jalin Hyatt Takes OBJ’s Jersey Number With Hopes Of Recreating Magic

Videos by OutKick

Giants rookie Jalin Hyatt is pointing to the New York sky, promising to be the Giants’ next great wide receiver.

To really drive the point home, Hyatt chose to don No. 13 as his jersey number — an obvious throwback to Odell Beckham, Jr. in East Rutherford.

Hyatt wore No. 84 throughout the offseason.

Despite the bad break-up, OBJ stands out as the last great Giants wideout who consistently played in top-five rank at the position.

Hyatt wants to become that kind of wideout for New York.

The 2023 third-round pick spoke with the Giants media on Wednesday.

Hyatt commented on wearing No. 13 to create a new legacy for the number in New York.

"I want to start my own legacy with it"



Draft projections often featured Hyatt as a first-round pick, ultimately falling two rounds.

Hyatt excelled in the preseason and jumped on everyone’s radar with his speed. During training camp, Hyatt dubbed himself the NFL’s fastest wideout, faster than Miami’s Tyreek Hill.

When it comes to physicality, Hyatt certainly holds the potential to mirror Beckham’s tenure in New York, even if the bar is high.

Draft measurements placed Hyatt at 175 lbs (6’0″) and running a 4.4s 40-time.

Footage from Giants training camp and Hyatt’s extensive highlight reel from Tennessee has Giants fans eager to see the rookie’s debut.

Of course, there’s the star-making performance against Alabama. Hyatt, Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Vols upset the Crimson Tide on the back of Hyatt’s six catches, 207 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

In his final season for the Vols, Hyatt tallied 67 grabs for 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Yes, guys like Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz played exceptionally at the position for New York. Hyatt wants to exceed those expectations and reach for OBJ heights.

The Giants kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10.