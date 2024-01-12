The New First Lady Of The Patriots, Chantel Mayo, Is A Pistol

Videos by OutKick

For the first time since the Clinton Administration, there’s a new head coach in New England. Jerod Mayo was named Bill Belichick’s successor today to the surprise of nobody, thrusting the ex-linebacker into the spotlight of what many consider to be a crown jewel job in the NFL.

That’s all well and good. For the Xs and Os of how a Patriots team will look under a Jerod Mayo regime, follow Armando Salguero — OutKick’s crack NFL reporter. He’ll crush it, I promise. Always does.

For those interested in learning about who’s really running the show in New England, buckle up. Shortly after Jerod Mayo was named the next head coach, wife Chantel started trending on Twitter.

After some research, I think it’s safe to say the Krafts made a home run hire in the First Lady department. This is how you inject some life into an organization:

Chantel Mayo, wife of Jerod Mayo, is the type of person the Patriots need

I think we’re in for quite a ride in New England. Can’t wait.

Look, I love Bill Belichick. I basically spent all of Nightcaps yesterday talking about how my childhood heroes were all gone now and how sad I was. Nobody will replicate the energy Bill brought to the sidelines/podium. He was electric from start to finish.

Admittedly, I have no idea how Jerod Mayo will do in New England. Colin Cowherd said earlier today he didn’t like the hire, so I assume that means he’ll be a first ballot Hall of Famer, but who knows?

What I do know is that Bill was a little iffy in the First Lady department, and by that I mean there wasn’t exactly a Miss Terry by his side from start to finish.

He and longtime wife Debby Clarke separated back in 2004, and he spent about 16 years with girlfriend Linda Holliday before they called it quits last fall.

I believe she’s the one who went to Randy Moss’s Halloween party with Bill back in 2007:

It’s a great holiday … candy and costumes, how can you beat that?

Still one of my favorite Belichick moments of all time. Electric.

Anyway, my point is we never really got that tried-and-true First Lady with Bill during his run with the Patriots, but it appears it’s truly a new era now with the Mayo Clan.

Frankly, it’s the exact type of thing they need up there. Give me a little energy, a little pizzaz, a little ATV ride while sucking down something out of a coconut.

It’s 2024 — time to adapt to the times.

Can’t wait to see how Chantel handles her new First Lady duties. Should be one hell of a ride.