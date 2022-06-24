The Moment That ‘Canceled’ Curt Schilling: Tomi Lahren

Isn’t the Hall of Fame supposed to represent the best of the best?

Former MLB Pitcher Curt Schilling and Tomi Lahren discuss what got him booted from the HOF on Thursday’s Tomi Lahren is Fearless.

“Oh, two words,” Schilling said. “Two words got me booted in ’04 after we won the World Series. I went on ‘Good Morning America’ and I’ll never forget it. It was 7 a.m. and we’d just flown back from Saint Louis.”

“I was talking to Charles Gibson at the end of the interview — the election was coming up and I said, ‘hey, make sure you guys tell your viewers to go out and vote and vote Bush,'” Schilling continued. “Oh, well, I’m in Boston. I didn’t realize it. I didn’t care. I mean, that’s I would have said it anyway. But my wife and I worked at the ALS for over 30 years and we lost millions of dollars in our charities. We lost sponsors for those two words.”

