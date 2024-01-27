The Mom Who Went Viral For Bringing Her Freezing Toddler Into A Walmart Released From Jail, Compares Herself To Jesus

Videos by OutKick

Kambria Gabrielle Darby, the Mississippi mom who went viral for neglecting her freezing child, has been released from jail.

On Jan. 17, Kambria Gabrielle Darby went to a Walmart in Byram to do some shopping on a 20-degree day. She was dressed adequately for the frigid temperatures, but not her toddler.

According to a video from a store employee, Darby’s young child wore nothing but a diaper on that frigid day. To make matters worse, this neglectful mother carelessly tossed a bag of frozen vegetables at her shivering child, not seeming to care about his condition.

One female shopper bought clothes for the young child since the mother obviously couldn’t make time to do that herself. Additionally, a male shopper confronted Darby and asked why she was treating her own child so poorly.

“She’s throwing cold food on this child. What’s wrong with you?” he said.

“Lower your voice, who are you,” Darby retorted.

Surprisingly, the employee who recorded this situation got fired by the company.

Darby Defended Herself After Leaving Jail

After doing all they could to help the child, customers called local police, who arrested Darby in the parking lot. EMS treated the young boy, and Child Protective Services took him and his two siblings away from the mother.

Darby eventually got released and decided to defend herself on social media.

“I have pics of every meal I’ve cooked them. … This deformation (sic) of character is hurting my heart,” she wrote in a 656-word Facebook post, viewed by the Daily Mail.

Her ridiculous pity part didn’t stop there. She also compared her situation to how Jesus was treated during his ministry.

“They did Jesus the same way, he felt sick to his stomach as well; he didn’t want to go through it,” Darby said.

If I remember correctly, Jesus got crucified for no good reason. Darby got arrested for child neglect. There are levels of oppression, and hers doesn’t remotely compare.

For all the ladies out there searching for shining examples on how to treat your children, don’t look to Darby for inspiration.